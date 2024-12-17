Keystone Statistics Dashboard (KeyStats)

The Keystone Statistics (KeyStats) Dashboard presents a variety of key economic indicators for Pennsylvania and the United States. The dashboard is separated into two sections, with the first having a focus on employment data between the state and the nation as well as GDP and federal interest rates. The second section solely focuses on macroeconomic data for the United States such as consumption, production, and housing investment statistics. This KeyStats dashboard is best used as a visual one stop shop for data that can be used to gain insight into how our economy is doing. Most of the data is updated on a monthly basis with the exception of a few quarterly indicators.