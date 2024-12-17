Skip to agency navigation
    Workers' Compensation Conference

    The 24th Annual Pennsylvania Workers’ Compensation Conference will be held on May 29-30, 2025 at the Hershey Lodge & Convention Center in Hershey, PA.

    Check back in early February to register and view more information about the 2025 Workers’ Compensation Conference.

    Conference Agenda

    7 a.m.      Registration (Chocolate Lobby) & Continental Breakfast (Exhibit Hall)

    8:30 a.m.      Welcome & Opening Remarks: Nancy Walker, Secretary, PA Department
    of Labor & Industry (Chocolate Ballroom)

    9:15 a.m. Breakout Sessions (Confection Hall Level)

    (Empire Room)
    Level:   Intermediate
    Category:  General

    (Crystal A Room)
    Level:  Basic
    Category:  Claims

    (Wild Rose Room)
    Level:  Intermediate
    Category:  Medical

     (Magnolia Room) *Popular session, repeated at 10:15 a.m. on Friday. 
    Level:  Intermediate
    Category:  Legal

     

    10:30 a.m.    Break & Exhibits (Exhibit Hall)

    11 a.m. Breakout Sessions (Confection Hall Level)

    (Empire Room)
    Level:  Basic
    Category:  General 

     (Crystal A Room)
    Level:  Basic
    Category:  Claims

    (Wild Rose Room)
    Level:  Intermediate
    Category:  Medical

    (Magnolia Room)
    Level:  Advance
    Category:  Legal

     

    12:15 p.m.    Lunch (Chocolate Ballroom)

    1:45 p.m. Breakout Sessions (Confection Hall Level)

    (Empire Room)
    Level:  Basic
    Category:  General

    (Crystal A Room)
    Level:  Basic
    Category:  General

     (Wild Rose Room)
    Level:  Basic
    Category:  Medical

    (Magnolia Room)
    Level:  Intermediate
    Category:  Legal

     

    3 p.m.      Break & Exhibits (Exhibit Hall)

    3:30 p.m. Breakout Sessions (Confection Hall Level)

    (Empire Room)
    Level:  Basic
    Category:  General

    (Crystal A Room)
    Level:  Advance
    Category:  Legal

    (Wild Rose Room)
    Level:  Intermediate
    Category:  Legal

     (Magnolia Room)
    Level:  Intermediate
    Category:  Claims

     

    5 p.m.      Dinner (Chocolate Ballroom)

    7:30 a.m.      Continental Breakfast (Exhibit Hall)

    8 a.m.      Kids’ Chance Presentation (Wild Rose Room)

    8:30 a.m. Breakout Sessions (Confection Hall Level)

    (Empire Room)
    Level:  Intermediate
    Category:  Legal

     (Crystal A Room)
    Level: Advance
    Category:  General

    (Wild Rose Room)
    Level:  Intermediate
    Category:  Claims

     (Magnolia Room)
    Level:  Basic
    Category:  Health & Safety

     

    9:45 a.m.      Break & Exhibits (Exhibit Hall) 

    10:15 a.m. Breakout Sessions (Confection Hall Level)

    (Empire Room)
    Level:  Intermediate
    Category:  General

     (Crystal A Room)
    Level:  Basic
    Category:  HR

    (Wild Rose Room)
    Level:  Advance
    Category:  Medical

     (Magnolia Room)
    Level:  Intermediate
    Category:  Legal

     

    11:30 a.m.    Lunch (Chocolate Ballroom)

    12 p.m.    Conference Adjourns