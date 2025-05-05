Veterans’ Day Service Information

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, online services and Pennsylvania Teleclaims (PAT) will still be available. However, services through 888-313-7284 and UC Chat will not be available in observance of the holiday.

Claims/Payment Processing for the Holiday

Due to the Veterans’ Day holiday on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, UC benefit payments will be issued in accordance with the following schedule: