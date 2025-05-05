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Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Veterans’ Day Service Information

    On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, online services and Pennsylvania Teleclaims (PAT) will still be available. However, services through 888-313-7284 and UC Chat will not be available in observance of the holiday.

    Claims/Payment Processing for the Holiday

    Due to the Veterans’ Day holiday on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, UC benefit payments will be issued in accordance with the following schedule:

     

    Claim Submitted

    Payment to be Received

    November 7 (Saturday)

    November 12 (Thursday)

    November 8 (Sunday)

    November 12 (Thursday)

    November 9 (Monday)

    November 12 (Thursday)

    November 10 (Tuesday)

    November 13 (Friday)

    November 11 (Wednesday)

    November 14 (Saturday)