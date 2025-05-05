Veterans’ Day Service Information
On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, online services and Pennsylvania Teleclaims (PAT) will still be available. However, services through 888-313-7284 and UC Chat will not be available in observance of the holiday.
Claims/Payment Processing for the Holiday
Due to the Veterans’ Day holiday on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, UC benefit payments will be issued in accordance with the following schedule:
Claim Submitted
Payment to be Received
November 7 (Saturday)
November 12 (Thursday)
November 8 (Sunday)
November 12 (Thursday)
November 9 (Monday)
November 12 (Thursday)
November 10 (Tuesday)
November 13 (Friday)
November 11 (Wednesday)
November 14 (Saturday)
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Get Information About Starting a Business in PA
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Register to Do Business in PA
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Report the Acquisition of a Business
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Register for a UC Tax Account Number
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File and Pay Quarterly Wage and Tax Information
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Appeal a UC Contribution Rate
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Request Relief from Charges
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Access Clearance Information
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Access UC Forms