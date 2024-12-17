For income tax purposes, UC/PUA benefits are reported in the calendar year in which they are paid, regardless of when the application or claim for benefits was filed.

The "Total Payment" and "Tax Withheld" may be reconciled by adding all benefits made to you during the tax year. You may view these payments via your UC dashboard.

Note: A UC-1099G will not be issued when payments less than $10.01 occur during the calendar year. The PUA system has the same criteria for PUA-1099G forms.

If you believe the "Total Payment" or "Tax Withheld" on Form UC 1099-G is incorrect, please contact the UC service center. All payments made to you and amounts withheld will be recalculated and compared to the amount on your Form UC 1099-G. If the amount is incorrect, an amended Form UC 1099-G will be issued.



If you believe the "Total Payment" or "Tax Withheld" on Form PUA 1099-G is incorrect, please complete the PUA 1099-G Inquiry Form to report a possible discrepancy. This form is for PUA only.



All payments made to you and amounts withheld will be recalculated and compared to the amount on your Form PUA-1099G. If the amount is incorrect, an amended Form PUA 1099-G will be issued.



NOTE: If you believe someone filed and received UC or PUA benefit payments under your name or SSN without your permission, you should not wait for a revised 1099-G form to file your taxes. Per the IRS, the victim can move forward with filing their taxes, reporting only their true income and not fraudulent income reported in their name. The victim does not need to complete the additional form normally required by the IRS for reporting identity theft. According to the IRS Identity Theft webpage, you do not need to report the incorrect 1099G income on your tax return.

If you receive a Proposed Changes letter from the IRS to a personal 1040 tax return that you have already filed, you should complete the IRS’s Response form enclosed with their letter and explain your disagreement, including documentation before the deadline the IRS provides. A revised 1099G form, if available, can be used as documentation. However, Labor & Industry may not be able to issue that revision before the deadline.