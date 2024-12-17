Most employees in Pennsylvania must be paid overtime compensation for any hours they work over 40 straight time hours per week. Overtime compensation is 1-1/2 times the employee's straight time rate of pay. Other employees may be overtime exempt because they may fall into one or more other exemptions.

In 2012 Act 109 amended provisions of the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act. The amendment adopts the federal Fair Labor Standards Act’s “8 and 80” rule for individuals employed in hospitals or establishments primarily engaged in the care of the sick, aged, or mentally ill people. Under the 8 and 80 system, employers and employees can agree to calculate overtime on a 14-day, 80-hour work period rather than the traditional 40-hour workweek. Therefore, overtime wages are required when an employee works in excess of 8 hours in any workday and more than 80 hours in a 14-day work period.