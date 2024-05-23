InVEST Project

In collaboration with the Pennsylvania Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) and the PA Family Network: Vision for Equality (PAFN), we provide Peer-to-Peer support and person-centered planning to help individuals and their families navigate systems that serve intellectual disabilities, developmental disabilities, and autism. Through these supports, we aim to address concerns and barriers related to CIE. PAFN Family Advisors use their personal experiences and the Charting the LifeCourse™ Framework & Tools to help individuals and families chart their own course toward CIE, community integration, and independence.