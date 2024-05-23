Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Advisory Council for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing

    Pennsylvania's Advisory Council for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing (ACDHH) was established as a result of Act 1997-37, which required the establishment of the Office for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and the Advisory Council. The Council is mandated to provide recommendations to public and private agencies, advocate for services and act as a bureau of information. 

    About the Council

    The Council functions in accordance with its bylaws and the Sunshine Act. 

    It is comprised of 17 members. The members are not paid for their council work; however, they are reimbursed for hotel, travel (mileage, parking, and tolls), and subsistence, in accordance with the Commonwealth's reimbursement policy. They travel to Harrisburg for meetings and do subcommittee work between meetings. 

    Application Process 

    ODHH provides staff support to the Council. If you have questions, contact our office

    Rules, Regulations & Additional Information About the Council

    Meeting Dates

    The Advisory Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing quarterly meetings are being held on location and virtually using Zoom.

    View Meeting Date Information