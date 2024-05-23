Advisory Council for the Deaf & Hard of Hearing

About the Council
The Council functions in accordance with its bylaws and the Sunshine Act.
It is comprised of 17 members. The members are not paid for their council work; however, they are reimbursed for hotel, travel (mileage, parking, and tolls), and subsistence, in accordance with the Commonwealth's reimbursement policy. They travel to Harrisburg for meetings and do subcommittee work between meetings.
ODHH provides staff support to the Council. If you have questions, contact our office.
Meeting Dates
The Advisory Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing quarterly meetings are being held on location and virtually using Zoom.