About
Recovery from a substance use disorder looks different for everyone. Alongside treatment, peer support, and community, spending time outdoors can be a meaningful part of recovery.
Recovery in Nature is a partnership between the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) that highlights featured trails and waterways within Pennsylvania State Parks and conservation areas across all nine DDAP regional recovery hub regions. The nine regional recovery hubs coordinate local, community-based recovery supports and services for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder.
The featured locations invite people in recovery, their families and supporters, and anyone seeking the restorative benefits of nature to discover Pennsylvania's public lands close to home. Whether you're taking your first walk on a trail, enjoying a peaceful paddle, or simply spending time outdoors, Recovery in Nature offers welcoming places to experience the healing power of nature.
Featured Parks, Trails & Waterways
Pennsylvania is home to 125 state parks and more than 12,000 miles of trails. Through Recovery in Nature, 18 featured trails and waterways across 16 Pennsylvania State Parks and conservation areas have been selected to represent each of Pennsylvania's nine DDAP Regional Recovery Hub regions.
Browse the featured locations below to discover peaceful places to walk, paddle, reflect, and recharge.
Region 1 | Philadelphia
This Regional Recovery Hub is operated by The Council of Southeast Pennsylvania and includes Philadelphia County.
Benjamin Rush State Park Philadelphia, Philadelphia County
Benjamin Rush Trail System: More than three miles of connected gravel, multi-use trails wind through forests and open meadows, allowing visitors to create a walk that's as long—or as short—as they'd like.
Neshaminy State Park Bensalem Township, Bucks County
River Walk: Following the Delaware River and Neshaminy Creek, this scenic trail offers peaceful waterfront views and glimpses of the Philadelphia skyline.
Region 2 | Allegheny County
This Regional Recovery Hub is operated by Unity Recovery and includes Allegheny County.
Point State Park Pittsburgh, Allegheny County
Three Rivers Heritage Trail: Enjoy scenic views of Pittsburgh's three rivers, iconic bridges, and North Shore along this one-mile section of the Three Rivers Heritage Trail.
Raccoon Creek State Park Hookstown, Beaver County
Wildflower Reserve Trail System: Explore more than four miles of trails through oak-hickory forests, pine plantations, meadows, and riparian habitats that support more than 700 species of plants.
Region 3 | Erie County
This Regional Recovery Hub is operated by the Erie County Office of Drug & Alcohol and includes Erie County.
Presque Isle State Park Erie, Erie County
Graveyard Pond Trail: This three-quarter-mile out-and-back trail follows the shoreline of Graveyard Pond, offering a peaceful walk with a rich connection to local history.
Erie Bluffs State Park Lake City, Erie County
Bluffs Edge Trail: Travel along the bluff tops overlooking Lake Erie, where two scenic overlooks provide sweeping views of Pennsylvania's shoreline.
Region 4 | Southeast Pennsylvania
This Regional Recovery Hub is operated by The Council of Southeast Pennsylvania and includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Montgomery, and Schuylkill counties.
Evansburg State Park Collegeville, Montgomery County
Mill Race Trail: A shaded, easy 1.5-mile loop through peaceful woodlands, making it an ideal place for a relaxing walk.
Nockamixon State Park Quakertown, Bucks County
Mink Trail: This hiking and equestrian trail loops through forests and open grasslands along the south shore of Lake Nockamixon.
Region 5 | South Central Pennsylvania
This Regional Recovery Hub is operated by the Pennsylvania Mental Health Consumers' Association and includes Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, and York counties.
Colonel Denning State Park Newville, Cumberland County
Doubling Gap Nature Trail: Beginning and ending at Doubling Gap Lake, this one-mile self-guided loop includes interpretive signs highlighting the area's natural history
Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation Area Harrisburg, Dauphin County
Pond Loop Trail: This one-mile loop circles a spring-fed pond that is a popular destination for wildlife viewing and quiet reflection.
Region 6 | Southwest Pennsylvania
This Regional Recovery Hub is operated by the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission, Inc. and includes Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Indiana, Cambria, Washington, Westmoreland, Greene, Fayette, and Somerset counties.
Laurel Hill State Park Somerset, Somerset County
Copper Kettle Trail: This crushed-stone trail follows the shoreline of Laurel Hill Lake, connecting picnic areas, fishing access, and scenic lake views.
Keystone State Park Derry Township, Westmoreland County
Lakeside Loop: This family-friendly trail circles Keystone Lake through diverse habitats where visitors may spot birds, fish, reptiles, pollinating insects, and other wildlife.
Region 7 | Northwest Pennsylvania
This Regional Recovery Hub is operated by the Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission, Inc. and includes Crawford, Mercer, Lawrence, Venango, Warren, Forest, Clarion, McKean, Elk, Cameron, Jefferson, and Clearfield counties.
Middle Allegheny River Water Trail Warren, Forest, and Venango counties
Featured Waterway: For those looking for something more beginner-friendly, there are 87 miles federally designated as “wild and scenic” that are worth exploring. This section is immediately downstream of Kinzua Dam; the section from Allegheny National Forest’s Buckaloons Recreation Area to Alcorn Island, near Oil City; and the section from Franklin to Emlenton.
Sinnemahoning State Park Austin, Cameron County
Lowlands Trail: Following the First Fork through five miles of the park, this scenic trail passes open fields, riparian areas, and mature forests along a historic railroad corridor.
Region 8 | North Central Pennsylvania
This Regional Recovery Hub is operated by the West Branch Drug & Alcohol Commission and includes Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Clinton, Lycoming, Sullivan, Centre, Union, Snyder, Montour, Columbia, and Northumberland counties.
Worlds End State Park Forksville, Sullivan County
Double Run Nature Trail: This 1.5-mile loop travels through rich woodlands alongside waterfalls and pools, showcasing the beauty of Loyalsock State Forest.
Ole Bull State Park Cross Fork, Potter County
Beaver Haven Nature Trail: This nearly two-mile loop winds through wetlands and past a large beaver pond, offering options for both shorter and longer hikes
Region 9 | Northeast Pennsylvania
This Regional Recovery Hub is operated by Northbound & Co. and includes Susquehanna, Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Carbon, Monroe, Pike, Lehigh, and Northampton counties.
Lehigh Gorge State Park Jim Thorpe, Carbon County
D&L Trail: Beginning at the Glen Onoko Access Area, this scenic section of trail crosses the iconic Nesquehoning Trestle before continuing toward historic downtown Jim Thorpe.
Frances Slocum State Park Wyoming, Luzerne County
Lake Shore Trail: Enjoy a peaceful walk along the water's edge with scenic views from the Campground Road bridge or the Big Pines Picnic Area.