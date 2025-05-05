Recovery from a substance use disorder looks different for everyone. Alongside treatment, peer support, and community, spending time outdoors can be a meaningful part of recovery.

Recovery in Nature is a partnership between the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) that highlights featured trails and waterways within Pennsylvania State Parks and conservation areas across all nine DDAP regional recovery hub regions. The nine regional recovery hubs coordinate local, community-based recovery supports and services for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder.

The featured locations invite people in recovery, their families and supporters, and anyone seeking the restorative benefits of nature to discover Pennsylvania's public lands close to home. Whether you're taking your first walk on a trail, enjoying a peaceful paddle, or simply spending time outdoors, Recovery in Nature offers welcoming places to experience the healing power of nature.