About

Pennsylvania’s Parent Panel Advisory Council (PPAC) is a parent forum operating under the administrative authority of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP). PPAC was established in 2006 pursuant to the Pennsylvania General Assembly passage of House Resolution (HR) 585. A meeting of its founding members - the inaugural session - took place in September 2007.



As set forth in HR 585, PPAC is charged with studying and addressing family and community access to services and supports relating to substance use and substance use disorders throughout the Commonwealth. PPAC is comprised of geographically dispersed individuals, representing all regions of the Commonwealth, who have first-hand experience parenting children impacted by substance use and substance use disorders. Its purpose includes making recommendations to DDAP and the Pennsylvania Health and Human Services Committee for the enhancement of, and to facilitate access to, such services within our Pennsylvania communities. PPAC members are appointed by the Secretary of DDAP pursuant to an application process managed by DDAP.



PPAC meets three times annually in the Harrisburg area, designating one of these meetings as a joint session with the Pennsylvania Advisory Council on Substance Use.



Mission

It is the mission of the Pennsylvania Parent Panel Advisory Council, working in collaboration with the Commonwealth Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, to advocate for and promote individual and family recovery, hope and healing by improving the understanding and access to, a continuum of care and supports for those who are impacted by substance use and substance use disorders throughout Pennsylvania.



Council Members



Chair: Gina Slenker

Co-Chair: Jeanna Fisher

Members: Carmen Capozzi Valerie Felici Jeanna Fisher Julie Harvey Scott Kuhn Laura Lewis Caroline Miele Terry Mishler Gina Slenker Michael Straley Annette Turner-Koppenhaver



Join the council



If you are interested in being considered for PPAC membership service, please review the commitment and participation guidelines and download the application form. Email your completed application to ra-datreatment@pa.gov.