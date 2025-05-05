What are opioids?
Opioids are a class of depressant drugs that include pain relievers available by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine; the illegal drug heroin; synthetic opioids such as fentanyl; and many others.
Who can overdose?
Overdose doesn't discriminate; Pennsylvanians from all walks of life are at risk. Anyone who takes prescription medications or uses drugs containing opioids are at an elevated risk of opioid overdose (OD).
What is an opioid overdose?
An opioid overdose can occur when a person:
- Overdoses on an illicit opioid drug, such as heroin or morphine.
- Overdoses on methadone.
- Accidentally takes an extra dose.
- Deliberately misuses a prescription opioid or opioid-based pain medication in way that was not as prescribed.
- Mixes opioids with other prescriptions, alcohol, or over-the-counter medications.
- Uses medication prescribed for someone else.
Prevent an opioid overdose
The following tips can you help you or a loved one avoid an opioid overdose .
- Be sure your health care provider knows exactly what medications you are taking and take medications only as prescribed.
- Don’t mix opioids with alcohol or other drugs including medications and illicit substances, unless approved by your health care provider.
- Know the factors that can impact drug tolerance. Resuming use of opioids after a period of non-use can increase the risk of overdose.
- Don’t use alone.
- Carry naloxone and encourage your friends and family to do so, too.
- Lock-up or properly store medications. Children are vulnerable to accidental overdoses.
- Dispose of unused or expired medications safely at a drug take-back location.
Recognize an opioid overdose
If you witness the signs of an overdose, don’t hesitate to call 911 or use naloxone.
Symptoms of opioid overdose include:
- Unconsciousness or inability to talk or stay awake
- Slow or irregular breathing
- Deep snoring or gurgling noises
- Blue/purple/greyish lips, skin, or fingernails
- Pale, clammy skin
- Small "pinpoint pupils"
Treat an opioid overdose
An opioid overdose needs immediate medical attention. It may be hard to tell if a person is experiencing an overdose. If you aren't sure, it's best to treat it like an overdose.
Take these steps to save a life:
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1
Call 911
Call 911 if you can't get a response from the person or they appear to be overdosing.
The ‘Good Samaritan’ provision of Act 139, David’s Law, offers criminal and civil protections to those who seek and receive emergency medical services in the event of an overdose.
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2
Administer naloxone
- If the person overdosing does not start breathing within 2 to 3 minutes, administer a second dose of naloxone.
- If the person stops breathing after the first dose, give a second dose of naloxone immediately.
- All naloxone products have step-by-step instructions printed on them. Additional instructional resources are available on our Naloxone page.
-
3
Perform rescue breathing
If the person is not breathing, perform rescue breathing:
- Get the person on their back.
- Tip their head back to straighten the airway.
- Pinch their nostrils closed.
- Put your mouth over theirs and form a seal.
- Give 1 breath every 5 seconds.
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4
Put them in the rescue position
When the person starts to breathe regularly on their own, roll them into a rescue position. Position them:
- On their side.
- Hand supporting their head.
- Mouth facing downward.
- Leg on the floor with knee positioned to keep their body from rolling face-down onto their stomach.
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5
Stay with the person until emergency help arrives
If you have to leave the person alone, lay them in the rescue position to prevent choking.
Get naloxone
Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose caused by prescription opioids and opioid street drugs.
Free overdose prevention supplies including naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and xylazine test strips are available to individuals, groups, and organizations across Pennsylvania.
Struggling with opioid use?
Get help now.
Treatment Atlas
Find and compare treatment facilities in Pennsylvania with this free and confidential resource. Treatment is available if you or your loved one is uninsured and underinsured.
Naloxone and Opioid Overdose Response On-Demand Training
Learn how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose with DDAP's free, self-paced online training.
Participants will learn how to administer naloxone, provide rescue breathing, support individuals following an overdose reversal, and reduce stigma.
Access the training through DDAP's Training Management System (TMS). You'll be prompted to sign in with or create a Keystone Login before getting started.