Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    For Professionals

    For Drug and Alcohol Treatment Providers

    Find resources for  licensed drug and alcohol treatment providers in Pennsylvania.

    Overview

    The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) is responsible for the licensure of any partnership, corporation, proprietorship, or other legal entity intending to provide drug and alcohol treatment services. 

    The department has regulatory responsibility through its licensure authority over both public and private drug and alcohol treatment facilities. 

    Manual

    Forms

    Liability Tables

    XYZ Package Inpatient Rate Setting