For Drug and Alcohol Treatment Providers

Overview
The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) is responsible for the licensure of any partnership, corporation, proprietorship, or other legal entity intending to provide drug and alcohol treatment services.
The department has regulatory responsibility through its licensure authority over both public and private drug and alcohol treatment facilities.
Manual
Forms
-
ASAM Placement Summary Sheet DDAP-EFM-1002
-
Grievance and Appeal Reporting DDAP-EFM-1009
-
Treatment Assignment Protocol Assessment Provided by DDAP in the instance there is an entity that is not required to enter the ASAM Criteria information into PA WITS but still wishes to use the form.
-
SAMHSA Unified Performance Reporting Tools Treatment providers receiving State Opioid Response (SOR) IV funding are required to use the SAMHSA Unified Performance Reporting Tools (SUPRT-A and SUPRT-C) starting October 1, 2025.
Liability Tables
XYZ Package Inpatient Rate Setting
Resources
-
Licensing
-
Get Started with PA WITS Report Drug and Alcohol Program Data
-
ASAM Resources
-
Treatment Facility Inspection Results
-
Funding Opportunities
-
Training
-
Confidentiality
-
Act 106 If individuals who have third party insurance are having difficulty accessing SUD treatment benefits, please explore benefits through Act 106 by the Department of Insurance.