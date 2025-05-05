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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Substance Use Prevention

    Prevention Resources

    Prevention Programming Publications

    The Prevention Staff Handbook and Student Assistance Program (SAP) Liaison Handbook outline prevention programming information, resources, documents, and tasks.

    Evidence-based Prevention Programs

    One of the key components of successful prevention is the implementation of appropriate and effective programs and strategies.

    Local county drug and alcohol offices (Single County Authorities) not only provide prevention programs and materials that address numerous substance-related topics, but they can also help assist in selecting prevention programs that are the best fit for schools, parents/families, and communities.

    Registries for identifying and selecting evidence-based and promising programs include:

    Additional substance misuse prevention materials are also available through the following websites: