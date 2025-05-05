Prevention Resources

Prevention Programming Publications
The Prevention Staff Handbook and Student Assistance Program (SAP) Liaison Handbook outline prevention programming information, resources, documents, and tasks.
Evidence-based Prevention Programs
One of the key components of successful prevention is the implementation of appropriate and effective programs and strategies.
Local county drug and alcohol offices (Single County Authorities) not only provide prevention programs and materials that address numerous substance-related topics, but they can also help assist in selecting prevention programs that are the best fit for schools, parents/families, and communities.
Registries for identifying and selecting evidence-based and promising programs include:
- Results First Clearinghouse
- Blueprints for Healthy Youth Development
- OJJDP's Model Programs Guide (MPG)
- What Works ClearinghouseOpens
- CollegeAIM - the College Alcohol Intervention Matrix
Additional substance misuse prevention materials are also available through the following websites: