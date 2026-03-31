Camp Hill, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) hosted Pennsylvania’s Emerging Drug Trend Symposium where treatment providers and other substance use disorder (SUD) professionals learn how to adapt prevention, intervention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction services to better meet the needs of Pennsylvanians.

More than 400 substance use disorder professionals attended the symposium highlighting Pennsylvania’s multidisciplinary approach to prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery supports. Since the start of Governor Josh Shapiro’s Administration, DDAP has convened hundreds of stakeholders – SUD treatment providers, health care providers, emergency personnel, members of law enforcement, criminal justice professionals, people with lived experience, and others – for this symposium.

“We are all in this together—fellow agencies in the Shapiro Administration, treatment providers, and all who provide direct supports and care. This symposium is a direct reflection of that,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “As drug use patterns change, treatment providers and other SUD professionals must have the knowledge they need to adapt their services to meet the needs of people who walk through their doors looking for help.”

This year’s event featured more than 30 sessions including:

What a continually changing drug supply means for Pennsylvania;

Reducing youth vaping and SUD risks on college campuses;

Prenatal care for pregnant women with SUD;

Best practices to treat opioid use disorder in justice impacted populations;

Impacts of severe weather and environmental hazards on those with SUD;

The intersection of brain injuries and SUD;

Innovations in recovery supports; and

A review of the most recent trends in fatal and nonfatal overdoses in Pennsylvania.

“We face a volatile and toxic drug supply in Pennsylvania. An important tool in response is to focus on proven health strategies to save lives. Harm reduction isn't just a policy—it is a moral imperative and a frontline defense,” said Department of Health Secretary Dr. Debra Bogen. “To save lives, we must be as agile as the crisis itself. By meeting people exactly where they are with compassion and evidence-based tools, we are preventing overdoses and supporting people towards recovery.”

“The Shapiro Administration is committed to making life saving behavioral health and substance use disorder care easier to access for those who need it. The Governor’s proposed 2026-27 budget includes the Investments in Health initiative which will add new tools to Pennsylvania’s Medicaid program to support people with substance use disorder as they prepare to return from incarceration at a State Correctional Institution. These proven strategies ensure individuals return home with medications in hand and appointments made, reducing overdose deaths, improving public safety and reducing recidivism,” said Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “We are committed to building a Medicaid program that is flexible and able to meet our present needs and challenges. Investments in Health will give us more tools to be responsive to local needs shared today.”

Dr. Yngvild Olsen, who previously served as the Director for the Center for Substance Abuse Treatment at the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, was a featured speaker. Olsen described recent and emerging trends in the nation's substance use landscape, changes to federal policy and regulations governing SUD treatment and other services that have impacted these trends, and how population needs and federal policies are evolving.



“In this ever-evolving drug landscape, it is inspiring to see the continued dedication and work of so many people from across Pennsylvania united in an effort to provide life-saving services and supports statewide to individuals, families, and communities impacted by substance use,” said Olsen. “These efforts are making a real difference.”

Under Gov. Shapiro’s leadership, DDAP is placing continued focus on improving and expanding access to high-quality SUD treatment and recovery programs. The aim is to bridge divides in services by prioritizing health equity, while implementing evidence-based and data-driven prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery strategies as part of a multidisciplinary approach to tackling overdose prevention.



The Shapiro Administration has worked since day one to implement successful initiatives that increase and expand access to overdose prevention tools and low-barrier access to treatment.



DDAP’s initiatives include:

Individuals seeking SUD resources for themselves or a loved one can call the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). A live chat option is also available online or via text message at 717-216-0905 for those seeking help who may not be comfortable speaking to a helpline operator.

More information on the Shapiro Administration’s efforts can be found on the DDAP website.



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