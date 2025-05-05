Skip to agency navigation
    Council and Working Groups

    Advisory Council on Substance Use

    Pennsylvania's Advisory Council on Substance Use advises the Governor and the Secretary of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs on drug and alcohol issues impacting the Commonwealth. 

    Overview

    In accordance with Act 63, members of the Pennsylvania Advisory Council on Substance Use are advisors to the Governor and to the Secretary of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs regarding drug and alcohol issues in Pennsylvania.

    Council Members

    The council is composed of the Secretary of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs or his/her designee and eight other members appointed by the Governor.

    By statute, council members must be representative of the following categories:

    • Substantial training or experience in the fields of drug or alcohol prevention, intervention, rehabilitation, treatment, or enforcement.
    • Prior history of drug and alcohol dependency.
    • No connection with or experience in drug or alcohol prevention, intervention, rehabilitation, treatment, or enforcement.
    • The public at large.
    • To the extent possible, all geographic areas of the Commonwealth are to be represented.

    Current Members

    Chair
    Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs

    Members

    • Doug Albertson
    • Mario Browne
    • Dr. Angela Colistra
    • Dr. Scott Cook
    • Rochelle Jackson
    • Dr. Weston Kensinger
    • Shea Madden
    • Antonia Mitman

    Upcoming Meetings

    • April 24, 2025  | 1-3 pm Agenda
    • June 26, 2025  | 1-3 pm Agenda
    • August 21, 2025  | 1-3 pm
    • October 23, 2025  | 1-3 pm
    • December 11, 2025  | 1-3 pm Agenda
    The public is invited to attend Council meetings viturally via Microsoft Teams.
    • Dial (267) 332-8737
    • Conference ID 54991127#

    If you have any questions or would like to request the Microsoft Teams meeting link, please contact Jessica at jessicolon@pa.gov.

    Council Member Interest

    If you are interested in being considered as an Advisory Council Member, please forward a letter of interest and resume (including your name, address, phone number, email address, county of residence, date of submission, which category or categories you would be representative of) to:  

    Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs
    Attn: Advisory Council Membership
    One Penn Center
    2601 N. 3rd Street, 5th Floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17110

    Applicants' letters of interest/resumes will be reviewed on an as-needed basis as vacancies occur. We will contact potential candidates if being recommended.