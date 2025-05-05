For Overdose Prevention Partners

Supplies
Through the Overdose Prevention Program, the following supplies are available to support harm reduction efforts across Pennsylvania.
Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an overdose that is caused by an opioid drug (i.e., prescription pain medication, heroin, or illicit fentanyl). When administered during an overdose, naloxone blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and restores breathing within 2 to 3 minutes.
Naloxone is offered in the following forms:
- Intranasal naloxone (4 mg and 8 mg options): This easy to use nasal spray, given through the nose, is administered to reverse opioid overdoses.
- Intramuscular naloxone (0.4 mg/mL single dose vials only): The intramuscular naloxone is given by injection into a muscle or under the skin to reverse opioid overdose.
Drug testing strips help people check their drugs for dangerous added chemicals, like fentanyl and xylazine. These strips can help prevent overdoses.
The following test strips are available.
- Fentanyl test strips: Fentanyl use can be deadly. These strips can detect fentanyl in drugs.
- Xylazine test strips: Xylazine is a sedative used by veterinarians. These test strips can detect xylazine in drugs.
Order
Overdose prevention partners can order naloxone and drug testing strips through the program's Supply Request Form to distribute supplies locally.
Before submitting a request, DDAP asks that organizations first try to get supplies from an existing partner.
The form should ONLY be used if:
- The existing partner does not respond, or cannot fill your request.
- Your organization can distribute supplies across multiple counties.
If organizations are unable to receive supplies through an existing partner, DDAP may fulfill orders submitted through the request form.
1
Read the requirements
Eligibility
To order supplies, your organization must:
- Have a Pennsylvania address.
- Provide temperature-controlled storage for any naloxone you order.
- Be able to accept deliveries on weekdays.
- Have a record-keeping system and appropriate controls in place for the ordering, receipt, management, and distribution process.
Allowable uses
You must distribute these supplies in Pennsylvania. You may not use test strips for:
- Clinical diagnosis.
- Academic research.
- Criminal investigation, prosecution, or arrest.
2
Submit the request form
Complete the supply request form. Once you submit the form, you'll get a confirmation email.
3
Respond to questions and confirm delivery
Important:
- Please respond to any questions about your order - otherwise, we won't be able to send your supplies. Our suppliers may also contact you with questions about delivery or preferences.
- You must confirm delivery of your order within 48 hours.
Support for Grassroots Organizations
DDAP has partnered with Prevention Point Pittsburgh to offer technical assistance and support to grassroots organizations seeking to start or expand community-based naloxone and/or test strip distribution efforts.
In 2024, Julia Hilbert, Pennsylvania Technical Assistance Coordinator with Prevention Point Pittsburgh, provided technical assistance to 145 individuals and/or organizations seeking naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and/or xylazine test strips to distribute in their communities throughout Pennsylvania.
If you are a grassroots organization interested in learning more about naloxone and/or test strip distribution strategies, the differences between types of products offered in Pennsylvania, and how to access no-cost naloxone and/or test strips for your community, please reach out to Julia Hilbert at julia@pppgh.org
Resources
Opioid Overdose Information
Overdose: Recognize and Respond (PDF)
Naloxone Resources Department of Health resources include standing order and instructions for use
Naloxone Training
Naloxone Copay Assistance Program
Xylazine Fact Sheet (PDF)
How to Use BTNX Fentanyl Test Strips
How to Use WHPM Fentanyl Test Strips
Drug Overdose Data
Contact
Direct questions or feedback to: