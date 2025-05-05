For Single County Authorities

Overview
Local treatment programs are administered through county drug and alcohol offices called Single County Authorities (SCAs). DDAP provides state and federal funding to SCAs through grant agreements.
Manuals
Forms
ASAM Placement Summary Sheet DDAP-EFM-1002
Authorization DDAP-EFM-1004
Services Rendered DDAP-EFM-1006
SCA Media Approval Request Form
SCA Prevention Program Request Form
Treatment Assignment Protocol Assessment Provided by DDAP in the instance there is an entity that is not required to enter the ASAM Criteria information into PA WITS but still wishes to use the form.
Client Liability Determination
Grant Agreements - Incorporated Documents
A. Standard General Terms and Conditions Rev. 11/21
B. Audit Requirements Rev. 7/20
C. Commonwealth Travel and Subsistence Rates Rev. 7/20
D. Federal Lobbying Certification and Disclosure Rev. 12/05
E. Minimum Personal Computer Hardware Software and Peripherals Requirements Rev. 10/19
F. Pro-Children Act of 1994 Rev. 12/05
G. SAPTBG Provisions Rev. 7/23
H. Right to Know Law Rev. 2/10
I. Enhanced Minimum Wage Provisions Rev. 7/18
State Opioid Response (SOR) Grantee Resources
Single County Authorities (SCAs) and their contracted providers receiving State Opioid Response (SOR) IV funding are required to use the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Unified Performance Reporting Tool (SUPRT) to collect and report performance data.