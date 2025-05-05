Skip to agency navigation
    For Professionals

    For Single County Authorities

    Find manuals, forms, documents, and other resources for Single County Authorities (SCAs). 

    Overview 

    Local treatment programs are administered through county drug and alcohol offices called Single County Authorities (SCAs). DDAP provides state and federal funding to SCAs through grant agreements.

    Manuals

    Forms

    Client Liability Determination 

    Grant Agreements - Incorporated Documents

    State Opioid Response (SOR) Grantee Resources 

    Single County Authorities (SCAs) and their contracted providers receiving State Opioid Response (SOR) IV funding are required to use the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Unified Performance Reporting Tool (SUPRT) to collect and report performance data

    Training Videos

    Warm Hand-Off Survey Information 