Prevention Direct Service Providers

User Guides
Webinars
On-Demand WITS Training
While the steps in these videos are still accurate for PA WITS functionality, the appearance of the screens will be different due to a recent user interface update.
To download videos, click the link and right-click Save Video As.
Video 1: Overview of PA WITS
Video 2: One-Time Service Entry
Video 3: Session-Based Service Entry
Video 4: Searching For and Editing Services
On-Demand WITS Training for Agency Administrators
Video 1: Add new staff members
Video 2: Lock/Unlock Accounts
Video 3: Additional Information and Troubleshooting
Videos 1 through 3 were originally created for agencies providing treatment services. There will be steps included in these videos that will not apply to agencies providing prevention services. New videos, specific to prevention agencies, will be created in the future, but the existing videos can be used to gain a sense of the functionality.
Contact
For password issues, account resets, or basic client input questions, contact your facilities' WITS Staff Administrator.
For other technical issues with your account or system functionality, your WITS Staff Administrator may elevate the issue to the WITS Service Desk available Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4 pm via phone or email.