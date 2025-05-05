Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs

    For Professionals

    The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) is committed to providing comprehensive, quality resources to Single-County Authorities (SCAs), community leaders, treatment professionals and other stakeholders throughout the Commonwealth.

     

    For Single County Authorities

    Information and resources for local county drug and alcohol offices

    For Drug and Alcohol Treatment Providers

    For Gambling Treatment Providers

    Licensing

    Funding Opportunities

    Training

    Data Reporting

    Confidentiality

    ASAM Resources

    Incorporated Documents