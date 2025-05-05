Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Family Learning Series

    Short, practical videos for families and loved ones supporting someone with a substance use disorder.

    Learn what to expect, explore treatment and support options, and find ways to be present and supportive throughout the recovery process. Each video includes related resources for additional information and support.

    After watching each video, please complete the brief survey—your feedback is appreciated and important to us.

    Watch the series

    Who is Family?

    Family may include relatives connected by birth, marriage, or adoption, as well as people you consider part of your chosen family. Friends, co-workers, partners, and others with whom you share a meaningful bond can all be family. Anyone supporting a loved one is welcome here.

    Meet the Series Cast

    Cartoon Image of Phoenix, Series Narrator

    Phoenix
    Narrator

    Phoenix is our narrator and the voice behind the videos. She appears at the beginning and end of each video to introduce the topic and conclude the video. 

    Cartoon Image of Jason, Son in the Family Learning Series

    Jason
    Son

    Jason is Anna’s son and is struggling with a substance use disorder. His son, Christopher, goes to live with Anna while Jason seeks treatment. Throughout the series, Jason consults with his mother about getting help and is shown as he moves through the treatment process.

    Cartoon Image of Anna, Mom in the Family Learning Series

    Anna
    Mom

    Anna is the mother of Jason and the grandmother of Christopher. Throughout the series, she helps her son access treatment and supports him throughout the process. She also cares for her grandson while her son is in treatment.

    Cartoon Image of Christopher, Grandson in the Family Learning Series

    Christopher
    Grandson

    Christopher is Jason’s son and Anna’s grandson. Throughout the series, he moves in with Anna and has conversations with her to help him understand his new situation and what his father is going through.

    The Series

    Setting Boundaries and Self-Care

    Learn how to care for your own well-being while supporting your loved ones. This 11-minute video covers what a boundary is and the importance, practical ways to set healthy boundaries, what not to do when setting boundaries, why boundaries are important for self-care, and the importance of self-care during a difficult time.

    Share your feedback

    Related Resources

    Setting Boundaries and Self-Care

    Learn how to care for your own well-being while supporting your loved ones. This 11-minute video covers what a boundary is and the importance, practical ways to set healthy boundaries, what not to do when setting boundaries, why boundaries are important for self-care, and the importance of self-care during a difficult time.

    Share your feedback

    Related Resources