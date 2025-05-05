Family Learning Series

Who is Family?
Family may include relatives connected by birth, marriage, or adoption, as well as people you consider part of your chosen family. Friends, co-workers, partners, and others with whom you share a meaningful bond can all be family. Anyone supporting a loved one is welcome here.
Meet the Series Cast
Phoenix
Narrator
Phoenix is our narrator and the voice behind the videos. She appears at the beginning and end of each video to introduce the topic and conclude the video.
Jason
Son
Jason is Anna’s son and is struggling with a substance use disorder. His son, Christopher, goes to live with Anna while Jason seeks treatment. Throughout the series, Jason consults with his mother about getting help and is shown as he moves through the treatment process.
Anna
Mom
Anna is the mother of Jason and the grandmother of Christopher. Throughout the series, she helps her son access treatment and supports him throughout the process. She also cares for her grandson while her son is in treatment.
Christopher
Grandson
Christopher is Jason’s son and Anna’s grandson. Throughout the series, he moves in with Anna and has conversations with her to help him understand his new situation and what his father is going through.
The Series
Setting Boundaries and Self-Care
Learn how to care for your own well-being while supporting your loved ones. This 11-minute video covers what a boundary is and the importance, practical ways to set healthy boundaries, what not to do when setting boundaries, why boundaries are important for self-care, and the importance of self-care during a difficult time.
Related Resources
