Since 2019, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs has convened stakeholders for an annual meeting to discuss changing drug trends.

This symposium will gather stakeholders to review current drug trends, innovative approaches to connect people who use drugs to treatment and other social services, identify gaps in services, and provide a venue for stakeholders to network.

The aim for this event is to ensure that as drug use patterns change, substance use disorder (SUD) treatment providers and other allied professionals have the knowledge they need to adapt SUD prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction services to meet the needs of people who use drugs.