About
Since 2019, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs has convened stakeholders for an annual meeting to discuss changing drug trends.
This symposium will gather stakeholders to review current drug trends, innovative approaches to connect people who use drugs to treatment and other social services, identify gaps in services, and provide a venue for stakeholders to network.
The aim for this event is to ensure that as drug use patterns change, substance use disorder (SUD) treatment providers and other allied professionals have the knowledge they need to adapt SUD prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction services to meet the needs of people who use drugs.
Audience
Single County Authorities, substance use treatment providers, people with lived experience, community-based organizations, health care providers, recovery organizations, government officials, criminal justice system partners and other interested stakeholders.
Format & Schedule
This one-day symposium will include a mix of plenary presentations to provide an overview of the current drug landscape and breakout panel presentations to highlight best practices.
|Time
|Session
|7:30 am – 8:30 am
|Registration and Breakfast
|8:30 am – 8:45 am
|Welcome and Opening Remarks
|8:45 am – 10:15 am
|Plenary 1
|10:15 am – 10:30 am
|Break
|10:30 am – 11:15 am
|Breakout Session 1
|11:15 am – 11:30 am
|Break
|11:30 am – 12:15 pm
|Breakout Session 1
|12:15 pm – 1:15 pm
|Lunch
|1:15 pm – 2:00 pm
|Breakout Session 3
|2:00 pm – 2:15 pm
|Break
|2:15 pm – 3:30 pm
|Plenary 2
|3:30 pm – 3:45 pm
|Closing Remarks
Registration Tips
- Attendance is free, but registration is required.
- On-site registration will NOT be available.
- Follow the symposium registration link to log in to DDAP's Training Management System (TMS) with your Keystone Login.
- Once logged in, you will be redirected to the symposium registration page to proceed with registration.
- If you do not have a Keystone Login, select ‘register’ to proceed with creating an account.
- The box to accept the Terms and Conditions must be selected before proceeding with the ‘Request a Seat’ button.
- You will receive an email confirming your registration shortly after submitting your registration request.
- If there are no spots available, you will be placed on a waitlist.
When
Tuesday, March 31, 2026
7:00 am – 4:00 pm
Where
Penn Harris Hotel & Conference Center by Wyndham
1150 Camp Hill Bypass
Camp Hill, PA 17011
A discounted room block will be made available.
Registration & Cost
Attendance is free, but registration is required.