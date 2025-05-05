Skip to agency navigation
    Emerging Drug Trends Symposium

    Plan to join us on March 31, 2026 to explore the latest drug use and overdose trends in Pennsylvania—including shifting patterns in the drug supply and impacts on high-risk populations—and learn evidence-based best practices for responding to emerging drug threats.

    About

    Since 2019, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs  has convened stakeholders for an annual meeting to discuss changing drug trends. 

    This symposium will gather stakeholders to review current drug trends, innovative approaches to connect people who use drugs to treatment and other social services, identify gaps in services, and provide a venue for stakeholders to network. 

    The aim for this event is to ensure that as drug use patterns change, substance use disorder (SUD) treatment providers and other allied professionals have the knowledge they need to adapt SUD prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction services to meet the needs of people who use drugs.

    Audience

    Single County Authorities, substance use treatment providers, people with lived experience, community-based organizations, health care providers, recovery organizations, government officials, criminal justice system partners and other interested stakeholders.

    Format & Schedule

    This one-day symposium will include a mix of plenary presentations to provide an overview of the current drug landscape and breakout panel presentations to highlight best practices. 

    TimeSession
    7:30 am – 8:30 amRegistration and Breakfast
    8:30 am – 8:45 amWelcome and Opening Remarks
    8:45 am – 10:15 amPlenary 1
    10:15 am – 10:30 amBreak
    10:30 am – 11:15 amBreakout Session 1
    11:15 am – 11:30 amBreak
    11:30 am – 12:15 pmBreakout Session 1
    12:15 pm – 1:15 pmLunch
    1:15 pm – 2:00 pmBreakout Session 3
    2:00 pm – 2:15 pmBreak
    2:15 pm – 3:30 pmPlenary 2
    3:30 pm – 3:45 pmClosing Remarks

    Registration Tips

    • Attendance is free, but registration is required
    • On-site registration will NOT be available.
    • Follow the symposium registration link to log in to DDAP's Training Management System (TMS) with your Keystone Login.
    • Once logged in, you will be redirected to the symposium registration page to proceed with registration.
    • If you do not have a Keystone Login, select ‘register’ to proceed with creating an account. 
    • The box to accept the Terms and Conditions must be selected before proceeding with the ‘Request a Seat’ button. 
    • You will receive an email confirming your registration shortly after submitting your registration request. 
    • If there are no spots available, you will be placed on a waitlist.

    When 

    Tuesday, March 31, 2026
    7:00 am – 4:00 pm

    Where

    Penn Harris Hotel & Conference Center by Wyndham
    1150 Camp Hill Bypass 
    Camp Hill, PA 17011

    A discounted room block will be made available. 

    Registration & Cost

    Attendance is free, but registration is required.