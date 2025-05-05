The Pennsylvania Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Control Act, also known as Act 1972-63, governs the confidentiality of client records prepared or obtained under the Act. It applies to records of substance use disorder treatment prepared or obtained by substance use disorder or medical providers.

In 2022, the law was amended through Act 33 of 2022. Act 33 aligned Pennsylvania's substance use disorder confidentiality requirements with federal law. It also prohibits the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs from issuing or enforcing regulations that restrict disclosures permitted by federal law.

28 Pa. Code § 709.28 establishes confidentiality standards for treatment activities licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

The following licensing alerts provide guidance on how the department applies confidentiality requirements under Act 33 and related federal regulations: