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    For Professionals

    Confidentiality

    Information and resources for professionals on laws and regulations protecting the confidentiality of substance use disorder patient records.

    Laws and Regulations

    Federal and Pennsylvania laws protect the confidentiality of substance use disorder patient records and establish requirements for how that information may be used and disclosed.

    Federal Confidentiality Regulations

    The federal Confidentiality of Substance Use Disorder Patient Records regulations (42 CFR Part 2) protect the privacy of patient records maintained by covered substance use disorder programs.

    The regulations establish requirements for the use and disclosure of patient information, including when patient consent is required.

    Pennsylvania Confidentiality Laws and Regulations

    The Pennsylvania Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Control Act, also known as Act 1972-63, governs the confidentiality of client records prepared or obtained under the Act. It applies to records of substance use disorder treatment prepared or obtained by substance use disorder or medical providers.

    In 2022, the law was amended through Act 33 of 2022. Act 33 aligned Pennsylvania's substance use disorder confidentiality requirements with federal law. It also prohibits the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs from issuing or enforcing regulations that restrict disclosures permitted by federal law.

    28 Pa. Code § 709.28 establishes confidentiality standards for treatment activities licensed by the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.

    The following licensing alerts provide guidance on how the department applies confidentiality requirements under Act 33 and related federal regulations:

    Confidentiality Training

    The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs offers training to help professionals understand confidentiality requirements for substance use disorder patient records.

    The Confidentiality Webinar Series, developed for the substance use disorder field, addresses Act 33, common regulatory citations, and frequently asked questions. 

    This two-part series is a supplement to the Substance Use Disorder Confidentiality Training available from DDAP's Training Management System.

    Contact

    If you are a drug and alcohol service provider with specific questions about how SUD confidentiality regulations apply to your organization, email: