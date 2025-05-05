Prevention SCAs

User Guides
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Prevention Agency Administrator "Get Started" Checklist
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PA WITS Prevention Staff Administrator User Guide
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PA WITS SCA Prevention Plan Submission User Guide
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DDAP Prevention Coding Guide
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DDAP Prevention Program Listing
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PA WITS SCA Prevention Planning: Tips & Special Instructions
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PA WITS SSRS User Guide
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Media Counts Guidance
On-Demand WITS Training
While the steps in these videos are still accurate for PA WITS functionality, the appearance of the screens will be different due to a recent user interface update.
To download videos, click the link and right-click Save Video As.
Video 1: Add new staff members
Video 2: Lock/Unlock Accounts
Video 3: Additional Information and Troubleshooting
Videos 1 through 3 were originally created for agencies providing treatment services. There will be steps included in these videos that will not apply to agencies providing prevention services. New videos, specific to prevention agencies, will be created in the future, but the existing videos can be used to gain a sense of the functionality.
Contact
For password issues, account resets, or basic client input questions, contact your facilities' WITS Staff Administrator.
For other technical issues with your account or system functionality, your WITS Staff Administrator may elevate the issue to the WITS Service Desk available Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4 pm via phone or email.