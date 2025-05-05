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    Data Reporting

    Prevention SCAs

    Pennsylvania Web Infrastructure for Treatment Services (PA WITS) user guides and training videos for SCA Prevention Agencies. If you are an SCA who enters services, visit the Direct Service Provider page for WITS guidance.

    Visit WITS

    User Guides

    On-Demand WITS Training

    While the steps in these videos are still accurate for PA WITS functionality, the appearance of the screens will be different due to a recent user interface update.

    To download videos, click the link and right-click Save Video As.

    Video 1:  Add new staff members 

    Video 2:  Lock/Unlock Accounts 

    Video 3: Additional Information and Troubleshooting

    Videos 1 through 3 were originally created for agencies providing treatment services.  There will be steps included in these videos that will not apply to agencies providing prevention services.  New videos, specific to prevention agencies, will be created in the future, but the existing videos can be used to gain a sense of the functionality.

    Contact

    For password issues, account resets, or basic client input questions, contact your facilities' WITS Staff Administrator.

    For other technical  issues with your account or system functionality, your WITS Staff Administrator may elevate the issue to the WITS Service Desk available Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4 pm via phone or email.  

    Call

    Call the WITS Service Desk Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4 pm.

    717-736-7459

    Email

    ra-dapawits@pa.gov