Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Council and Working Groups

    Medication Death and Incident Review Team

    Overview

    The Medication Death and Incident Review (MDAIR) Team  focuses on medication-related deaths and incidents involving medications approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of opioid use disorder. 

    The team works together to review medication-related deaths, communicate concerns, and develop best practices to prevent future medication-related deaths and incidents.  

    The team was created as Act 126 of 2020 updated the previous Methadone Death and Incident Review Law to include a review of death and incidents related to FDA-approved medications as a primary, secondary or contributing factor to the death or incident.  

    Team Members

    Act 148 Section 3. Establishment of Medication Death and Incident Review Team. (b) Composition -- The team shall consist of the following individuals:Act 126 Members
    (Medication Death and Incident Review Team)
    (b)(1) The secretary or designee who will serve as the chairperson of the teamSecretary, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, Chair
    (2) The Director of the Bureau of Drug Alcohol ProgramsBureau of Operational Excellence
    (i) A representative from an opioid-assisted treatment program;Laura Murray, DO, DABAM
    (ii) A representative from a licensed drug and alcohol addiction treatment program that is not defined as an opioid assisted treatment program;Amy Maurizio, MS, MBA, CAADC
    (iii) A representative from law enforcement recommended by a Statewide association representing members of law enforcement;Kim Lippincott, MS
    (iv) A representative from the medical community recommended by a Statewide association representing physicians;Divya Venkat, MD
    (v) A district attorney recommended by a Statewide association representing district attorneys;Jeffrey Burkett, Esq.
    (vi) A coroner or medical examiner recommended by a Statewide association representing county coroners and medical examiners;Charles Kiessling, RN, BSN, PHRN, CEN
    (vii) A member of the public;Zoe Soslow, MS
    (viii) A patient or family advocate;Leslie Slagel, PhD, LPC-Family Advocate ​
    (ix) A representative from a recovery organization;William Stauffer, LSW, CCS, CADC
    (x) An office-based agonist treatment provider who is assigned a waiver from the Drug Enforcement Administration, including a special identification number, commonly referred to as the 'X' DEA Number, to provide office-based prescribing of buprenorphine;Perry Meadows, MD, JD, MBA, FAAFP
    (xi) A representative of the Department of Health who is affiliated with the Achieving Better Care by Monitoring All Prescriptions Program (ABC-MAP) known as the Achieving Better Care by Monitoring All Prescriptions Programs (ABC-MAP);Carrie Thomas Goetz, PhD
    (xii) A toxicologistRobert Bassett, DO

    Meeting Dates

    • Wednesday, 02/18/2026 | 10 am - 12 pm 
    • Wednesday, 05/20/2026 | 10 am - 12 pm 
    • Wednesday, 08/19/2026 | 10 am - 12 pm 
    • Wednesday, 11/18/2026 | 10 am - 12 pm

    Contact

    Direct questions or feedback to: