Overview
The Medication Death and Incident Review (MDAIR) Team focuses on medication-related deaths and incidents involving medications approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of opioid use disorder.
The team works together to review medication-related deaths, communicate concerns, and develop best practices to prevent future medication-related deaths and incidents.
The team was created as Act 126 of 2020 updated the previous Methadone Death and Incident Review Law to include a review of death and incidents related to FDA-approved medications as a primary, secondary or contributing factor to the death or incident.
Team Members
|Act 148 Section 3. Establishment of Medication Death and Incident Review Team. (b) Composition -- The team shall consist of the following individuals:
|Act 126 Members
(Medication Death and Incident Review Team)
|(b)(1) The secretary or designee who will serve as the chairperson of the team
|Secretary, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, Chair
|(2) The Director of the Bureau of Drug Alcohol Programs
|Bureau of Operational Excellence
|(i) A representative from an opioid-assisted treatment program;
|Laura Murray, DO, DABAM
|(ii) A representative from a licensed drug and alcohol addiction treatment program that is not defined as an opioid assisted treatment program;
|Amy Maurizio, MS, MBA, CAADC
|(iii) A representative from law enforcement recommended by a Statewide association representing members of law enforcement;
|Kim Lippincott, MS
|(iv) A representative from the medical community recommended by a Statewide association representing physicians;
|Divya Venkat, MD
|(v) A district attorney recommended by a Statewide association representing district attorneys;
|Jeffrey Burkett, Esq.
|(vi) A coroner or medical examiner recommended by a Statewide association representing county coroners and medical examiners;
|Charles Kiessling, RN, BSN, PHRN, CEN
|(vii) A member of the public;
|Zoe Soslow, MS
|(viii) A patient or family advocate;
|Leslie Slagel, PhD, LPC-Family Advocate
|(ix) A representative from a recovery organization;
|William Stauffer, LSW, CCS, CADC
|(x) An office-based agonist treatment provider who is assigned a waiver from the Drug Enforcement Administration, including a special identification number, commonly referred to as the 'X' DEA Number, to provide office-based prescribing of buprenorphine;
|Perry Meadows, MD, JD, MBA, FAAFP
|(xi) A representative of the Department of Health who is affiliated with the Achieving Better Care by Monitoring All Prescriptions Program (ABC-MAP) known as the Achieving Better Care by Monitoring All Prescriptions Programs (ABC-MAP);
|Carrie Thomas Goetz, PhD
|(xii) A toxicologist
|Robert Bassett, DO
Meeting Dates
- Wednesday, 02/18/2026 | 10 am - 12 pm
- Wednesday, 05/20/2026 | 10 am - 12 pm
- Wednesday, 08/19/2026 | 10 am - 12 pm
- Wednesday, 11/18/2026 | 10 am - 12 pm
Contact
Direct questions or feedback to: