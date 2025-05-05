The Medication Death and Incident Review (MDAIR) Team focuses on medication-related deaths and incidents involving medications approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of opioid use disorder.

The team works together to review medication-related deaths, communicate concerns, and develop best practices to prevent future medication-related deaths and incidents.

The team was created as Act 126 of 2020 updated the previous Methadone Death and Incident Review Law to include a review of death and incidents related to FDA-approved medications as a primary, secondary or contributing factor to the death or incident.