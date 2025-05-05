Latika D. Davis-Jones, Ph.D., MPH, MSW is the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP). She was nominated to the position in January 2023 by Governor Josh Shapiro, and unanimously confirmed by the General Assembly in June 2023.

Prior to serving as DDAP’s Secretary, she was the Senior Director of Behavioral Health at Highmark Wholecare, formerly Gateway Health Plan. Over the past 25 years, Secretary Davis-Jones’ work has focused on the physical and behavioral health needs of vulnerable populations.

She provided leadership and administrative oversight of Highmark Wholecare’s behavioral health program and oversaw the program development including the development of operations within new markets/business initiatives and the implementation and evaluation of utilization management, case management, and disease/condition management programs impacting the health of members.

She served as administrator for the Allegheny County Drug and Alcohol Services from 2011-2020 and was an adjunct Professor at the University of Pittsburgh for ten years starting in 2007.

From 1999-2011 she was Director of Satellite Services at Tadiso, Inc., which is one of PA’s largest medication-assisted treatment facilities, where she oversaw the day-to-day operations of their outpatient drug treatment/prevention program.