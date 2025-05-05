About the Campaign
The Get Help Now campaign raises awareness about Pennsylvania’s 24/7 substance use helpline and encourages people to reach out for judgment-free support.
This campaign aligns with the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) State Plan objectives and guiding principles by reducing stigma, increasing awareness, and connecting more Pennsylvanians to help.
About the Helpline
The Get Help Now helpline offers free, confidential support 24/7/365 — by call, text, or live chat — for anyone concerned about drug or alcohol use, either for themselves or someone they care about.
Contacts are answered by trained specialists — often people in long-term recovery — who listen without judgment and help callers understand their options. Specialists can:
- connect callers to local drug and alcohol offices,
- help people who are uninsured or underinsured access care, and
- link callers to treatment providers through warm introductions so callers don’t have to navigate the system alone.
Chat and text are answered by a real person, not a bot.
Who We’re Reaching
This campaign is designed to reach Pennsylvanians who may benefit from support — and to ensure they know they’re not alone.
- Primary audience: Black men, based on statewide data and health equity priorities
- Secondary audience: Older adults (65+), especially around alcohol use concerns
- Tertiary audience: Pregnant and postpartum women, who often face heightened stigma and unique barriers
- Universal message: Help is for everyone — and recovery is possible.
To help amplify this message, the campaign features partnerships with Pennsylvanians who understand the power of hope, community, and asking for help:
Kellen Matthews-Thompson
A Philadelphian, distance runner, founder of Recovery Run Club, and a person in recovery from substance use disorder.
Kellen first discovered running during treatment, and it became a cornerstone of his recovery — helping him rebuild his health, find purpose, and form community.
His message is one we want heard across the Commonwealth: don’t give up on yourself or on the people you love. Hope is real, and help is here.
Lane Johnson
A Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman who has spoken openly about his mental health journey and the importance of seeking support. Lane’s honesty helps reduce stigma and encourages people to ask for help when they need it.
In his column for The Philadelphia Citizen, Lane shares why reaching out is a sign of strength — and why every Pennsylvanian deserves support when they’re struggling.
What’s in This Toolkit
This toolkit includes a full suite of ready-to-use campaign materials — social graphics (static and video), captions, print pieces, messaging guidance, influencer content, and more.
All assets can be downloaded directly for use in:
- Social media
- Newsletters and email outreach
- Websites and blogs
- Community events and print distribution
- Staff, provider, and partner communications
These materials are designed so any organization — from community-based groups to health systems, local drug and alcohol offices, aging partners, and more — can easily integrate the campaign into their communications.
How You Can Help
You never know who’s fighting a silent battle. By sharing this campaign, you may help someone take the first step toward recovery.
- Share helpline information widely
- Use campaign graphics and copy on your platforms
- Display print materials in clinics, offices, and community spaces
- Add messaging to newsletters, blogs, and websites
- Encourage staff, volunteers, and partners to participate
Every share helps connect Pennsylvanians to the care and support they deserve.