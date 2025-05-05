Contact Us

Submit a Request, Report, or Complaint
File a Complaint About a Drug and Alcohol Facility Concerns about the health or safety of the clients of a licensed drug and alcohol treatment facility or recovery house, report it to DDAP.
File a Right-to-Know Request Request public records from DDAP under the Right-to-Know Law.
Report a Medication-related Death for Coroners
Report a Medication-related Death for the Public
Event Requests
If you would like a representative of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs to speak or participate in an event, complete the event request form.
County Drug and Alcohol Offices
For local services and treatment, contact your County Drug and Alcohol Office.
Help for Drug and Alcohol Use
If you or a loved one is in need of substance use treatment or resources, contact the Get Help Now helpline.
Help for Problem Gambling
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling, contact the Problem Gambling helpline.
