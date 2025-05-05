Contact Us

Skip to agency navigation
    DDAP Headquarters

    2601 N. 3rd Street, 5th Floor Harrisburg, PA 17110

    717-783-8200

    Press Office

    ra-dapressoffice@pa.gov

    Email

    ASAM Transition

    ra-daasam@pa.gov

    Email

    Licensing

    ra-licensuredivision@pa.gov

    Email

    Problem Gambling

    ra-da_gambling@pa.gov

    Email

    Prescription Drug Take-Back

    ra-daprevention@pa.gov

    Email

    Training Management System

    717-736-7452, ra-datraining@pa.gov

    Email

    Recovery Section

    ra-darecoverysection@pa.gov

    Email

    PA WITS

    Available Monday – Friday, 8 AM – 4:00 PM; ​​717-736-7459; ra-dapawits@pa.gov

    Email

    SCA Data Site

    ra-daworkflow@pa.gov

    Email

    Event Requests

    If you would like a DDAP representative to speak or participate in an event, complete the event request form.

    Form

    County Drug and Alcohol Offices

    For local services and treatment, contact your County Drug and Alcohol Office.

    Help for Drug and Alcohol Use

    If you or a loved one is in need of substance use treatment or resources, contact the Get Help Now helpline.

    Help for Problem Gambling

    If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling, contact the Problem Gambling helpline.

