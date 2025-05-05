There is no guarantee that your child won’t use substances, but there are prevention strategies to keep your child safe and healthy. Below are 12 Things Parents Can Do to Prevent Addiction from the Addiction Policy Forum.

Talk early and often: Discuss the risks of using substances

Support healthy activities: Kids do better when they are kept busy and feel a part of a community

Set clear expectations: Be clear that you expect them not to use drugs, alcohol, or tobacco.

Practice refusal skills: Practice responses that your kids can use when offered a drink or drugs, such as: “No, thanks I have a game.” Or “Nope, but I will take a soda/water.”

Establish clear consequences: Rather than saying “you’ll be in trouble” say “If you use alcohol/drugs the consequence will be ____.”

Be a parent, not a friend: It may be tempting to be best buds with your kid/teen, but your child needs a parent not another friend.

Do not provide alcohol or drugs: Adolescent substance use is dangerous no matter where it takes place.

Pay close attention: Stay involved in your kids’ lives and build relationships with other parents in your community.

Carve out family time: If your relationship with your child is strong, they will be more likely to come to you for advice or support.

Prioritize sleep: Getting enough sleep is critical for good mental and physical health.

Help your child with an escape plan: Create a secret code that they can text to be immediately picked up by an adult and exit the situation.

Intervene early: If you think your child may be struggling with substance use, don’t wait to get help. Call 1-800-662-HELP (4357).