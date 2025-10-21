Harrisburg, PA – Today, Shapiro Administration leaders from the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) partnered with the Keystone Contractors Association (KCA) to encourage Pennsylvanians to take part in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day initiative on Saturday, October 25.

The DEA has offered National Prescription Drug Take-Back Days – one in the spring and one in the fall - since 2010 with the goal of fighting prescription drug misuse by creating convenient ways to dispose of medication that could otherwise be misused.



During the most recent National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in April 2025, the DEA collected nearly 32,000 pounds of unused medication in Pennsylvania alone across more than 230 collection sites.



“Getting rid of all the expired, unused, and unwanted prescription medications in your cabinets, on your shelves, and around your home is one of the most effective ways to prevent substance misuse,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “Protecting those who are literally building our communities is at the heart of the Shapiro Administration’s partnership with the KCA as we work together to strengthen substance use disorder prevention efforts within Pennsylvania’s construction industry.”

Commitment to and Collaboration with the Construction Industry



The Shapiro Administration joined the KCA at the construction site of the future Veterans Village in Harrisburg - which will include a 64-unit apartment complex to house more than 80 veterans in need of permanent housing - to discuss substance use disorder (SUD) in the construction industry, highlight the importance of education and prevention for employees in this field, and to remind them of available SUD resources.

A study by the Centers for Disease Control showed that construction workers prescribed opioids for pain had a higher risk for long‐term opioid use and for developing opioid use disorder (OUD); annually, 15 percent of workers who were prescribed opioids became long‐term users; and, long-term users were nearly 10 times as likely to develop OUD.

“The Keystone Contractors Association takes safety seriously - not just on the jobsite, but at home and in our communities,” said Jon O'Brien, KCA Executive Director. “Unused or expired medications can pose real risks to our families and coworkers. We're urging everyone, especially our construction professionals, to take part in National Drug Take-Back Day by safely disposing of unused prescriptions. It's a simple step that helps prevent misuse and keeps our workplaces and neighborhoods safer.”

KCA is a membership organization of about 100 construction companies including general contractors, construction managers, specialty contractors, roofers, masons, and others with a dedication to improving the construction industry by focusing on safety, education, and training.

The Veterans Village is one of the many active jobsites across Pennsylvania that KCA stocks with the overdose reversal medication naloxone. The naloxone at the sites is supplied through DDAP’s Overdose Prevention Program and distributed by KCA.

In the first six months of 2025, DDAP distributed over 400,000 doses of naloxone through the Overdose Prevention Program. Over two million doses have been distributed across Pennsylvania since July 2023.

“We want to spread the message that Drug Take-Back Days are also a reminder to make sure you have naloxone because an overdose can happen anytime, anywhere. Think of it just like Daylight Saving Time – turn your clock back, change your smoke alarm batteries; drop off your unused prescriptions, pick up naloxone,” said Secretary Davis-Jones.

“After spending more than two decades in the construction industry, I’ve seen firsthand the pain that substance use disorder can cause to workers, families, and entire communities,” said Senator John Kane. “Safely getting unused or expired prescription drugs out of our homes is one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent substance misuse; and for some, it can be the first step on the path to recovery. I’m proud to support partnerships like this between the Shapiro Administration and the Keystone Contractors Association, because when we work together to promote education, prevention, and access to tools like naloxone, we’re able to help save lives.”

Every Day is Take-Back Day in PA



In addition to the DEA’s Prescription Drug Take-Back Days, the Shapiro Administration offers year-round opportunities to dispose of medication through nearly 900 DDAP Prescription Drug Take-Back Program locations for residents to use, including Pennsylvania agency buildings, local police stations, and pharmacies.



Since the inception of Pennsylvania’s drug take-back program in 2015, more than 1.5 million pounds - or 750 tons - of prescription medication have been destroyed across all 67 Pennsylvania counties.



DDAP partners with additional agencies in the Shapiro Administration, including the PSP and DMVA, to collect and destroy medications that are dropped off at the agency’s take-back boxes.



The PSP aims to provide a safe and convenient means of disposal year-round by collecting unwanted prescription medications at 65 stations across the Commonwealth. No personal information is required, and drop-off boxes are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. More than 3,200 pounds of medications have been collected at PSP stations so far in 2025.

“Drug take-back boxes are safe, free of charge, easy to use, and conveniently located at a state police station near you,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, Commissioner of the PSP. “We want families to recognize that safeguarding prescription drugs is just as important as locking the doors to their homes.”

The DMVA’s Counterdrug Joint Task Force (CJTF) is operated by the Pennsylvania National Guard (PNG) and, along with narcotics agents from the Attorney General’s office, is responsible for collecting and weighing discarded prescription drugs through Pennsylvania’s drug take-back program. The PNG is part of the DMVA’s dual mission, which also includes supporting Pennsylvania’s nearly 700,000 veterans.



“Drug Take-Back Day shows the power of agencies uniting to protect our communities—safely removing unused prescriptions before they can cause harm,” said Major General John Pippy, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “When agencies work together to collect and dispose of unused drugs, we take a stand for health, safety, and a cleaner community. I am proud of the role the Pennsylvania National Guard plays in keeping harmful medications out of circulation and safeguarding our communities.”

Substance Use and Overdose Prevention Resources



For more information on National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, visit takebackday.dea.gov.

You can find one of Pennsylvania’s year-round drug take-back locations at ddap.pa.gov/drugtakeback.

All overdose prevention partners, where you can receive free naloxone, can be located through DDAP’s website.

Individuals seeking substance use treatment or recovery supports can be connected to local SUD resources by calling the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or by using Treatment Atlas, a free, online or smart phone locator tool to help Pennsylvanians confidentially find SUD treatment that meets their needs.

Photos and video of the event are available through PA Cast.

