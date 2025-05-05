Funding Opportunities

If your agency had a Data Universal Numbering System (DUNS) number and was registered in the System for Award Management (SAM.gov) prior to April 4, 2022, your agency was assigned a Unique Entity ID (UEI).

If your agency did not have a DUNS and SAM registration prior to April 4, 2022, request your Unique Entity ID (UEI).

Entity status can be checked with SAM.gov.

If you need assistance with this process, call SAM Customer Service at 1-866-606-8220 or use the live chat help on SAM.gov.

This requirement is part of the Federal Funding Accountability and Transparency Act Subaward Reporting System.