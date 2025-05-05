Competitive Grants Overview
Grant Initiative Funding Opportunities are established through service needs and grant funding availability. They are administered through a variety of funding sources and reviewed and awarded by DDAP.
The following is an overview of the standardized process DDAP follows when issuing, reviewing, and rewarding competitive grants to applicants.
These opportunities are developed by DDAP staff and may include collaboration with other Commonwealth agencies.
Grant Initiative Funding Announcements (GIFAs) will be posted to the "Apply for Drug and Alcohol Program Funding" page.
The announcements will include:
- GIFA Title
- GIFA Number
- Due Date for Application
- Estimated Number of Grant Awards Available
- Maximum Dollar Amount Thresholds for Individual Application Submissions
- Criteria for Eligible Applicants
- Project Summary
- Grant Initiative Guidelines
DDAP will establish a committee unique to each initiative based on the subject matter. This committee will include no less than five and no more than seven administrative and program staff to review all applications.
Each committee member will score applications based on a standardized scoring sheet for that initiative. This scoring sheet will include, at a minimum, a separate score for both an application’s program narrative and budget. It is estimated that the application review process will take between two to four weeks to complete. Applications will be reviewed and scored according to the criteria identified in the funding announcement.
The final application will be selected based on scoring and recommendations from the review committee.
Barring any unresolved issues with applications, grantees are notified within 30 days.
Recipient Requirements
Federal Funding Requirements
All potential recipients of federal funds must:
If your agency had a Data Universal Numbering System (DUNS) number and was registered in the System for Award Management (SAM.gov) prior to April 4, 2022, your agency was assigned a Unique Entity ID (UEI).
If your agency did not have a DUNS and SAM registration prior to April 4, 2022, request your Unique Entity ID (UEI).
Entity status can be checked with SAM.gov.
If you need assistance with this process, call SAM Customer Service at 1-866-606-8220 or use the live chat help on SAM.gov.
This requirement is part of the Federal Funding Accountability and Transparency Act Subaward Reporting System.
Once you receive your UEI, proceed with registration on SAM.gov. Registration should take 10 minutes to complete.
Allow 1-2 days after completing the forms to receive your valid registration.
This requirement is part of the Federal Funding Accountability and Transparency Act Subaward Reporting System.
In order to receive subgrant funds from DDAP, the applicant agency must have a valid Commonwealth Vendor ID number.
If the applicant agency does not have a Commonwealth Vendor ID, the applicant agency may register for one on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Vendor Registration website.
State Funding Requirements
All potential recipients of state funds must:
Contact
If you have questions or concerns, email: