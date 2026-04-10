Harrisburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced that since the start of Governor Josh Shapiro’s Administration, the agency has made nearly 28,000 referrals – more than 6,200 in 2025 alone - for Pennsylvanians looking for substance use treatment and resources through its Get Help Now (GHN) helpline, connecting those in need to residential treatment, withdrawal management, and other services.

GHN, which can be reached by calling 1-800-662-HELP (4357), connects Pennsylvanians in need of substance use treatment to local help 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Trained professionals provide confidential referral services to drug and alcohol treatment facilities, as well as support groups, resources, and community-based organizations. Callers can also receive referrals if they need help paying for treatment.

“GHN is a cornerstone of the services DDAP provides,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “Just like 988 helps with mental health needs, GHN is a trusted, 100 percent confidential resource for those with substance use needs. We are proud to work with our partners in the Shapiro Administration in helping Pennsylvanians navigate the entire behavioral health system.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (PA DHS) oversees and supports the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at the state level, which is available by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis response professionals are staffed within 14 call centers run locally across Pennsylvania to support individuals experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis or those seeking help for a loved one. 988 is free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In 2025, Pennsylvania’s 988 call centers answered 129,459 calls from Pennsylvanians looking for help. Ninety-three percent of calls to 988 are handled without requiring further intervention.

“Our mental health is just as important as our physical health to our overall quality of life and ability to live, work, be a good parent, and be an active member of our community. When someone is in the midst of a mental health crisis, having a trained responder who will listen, respond with empathy and care, and connect them to appropriate resources in their community is a critical first step,” said PA DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “Behavioral health care should be available to Pennsylvanians 24/7. The funding for 988 in Governor Shapiro’s proposed 2026-27 budget will make this possible by enabling more Pennsylvanians to get the help and support they need when they need it most.”

Investing in Support People Need, When They Need It

Together, the two helplines – GHN and 988 – are the Shapiro Administration’s integrated behavioral crisis response system helping to connect Pennsylvanians with immediate help if they are experiencing a substance use or mental health crisis.



The 2026–27 proposed budget strengthens that system with targeted investments to expand access, support frontline providers, and ensure reliable, around-the-clock crisis care in every corner of the Commonwealth through a three-pronged approach: someone to call, someone to respond, and somewhere to go.

This budget provides $10 million in dedicated state funding for PA DHS’ 988 operations — the first such investment in Pennsylvania — to enhance its crisis intervention services, expand mental health resources, and ensure compassionate 24/7 staffing is maintained across mental health resources. The 2026-27 budget also invests in PA 211 and its work to assist Pennsylvanians experiencing emergencies with an additional $250,000 in state funding.



Every Door is an Open Door

The Shapiro Administration’s integrated behavioral health crisis response system is designed to make sure every door for help is an open door.

For example, over the last two years, more than 325 warm-line transfers were made from 988 to GHN to help callers specifically looking for help regarding their use of substances. As a result, more than 55 percent of those individuals accepted a referral to substance use treatment after talking to a GHN specialist. First Choice Services administers the GHN helpline.

“We are proud to support thousands of Pennsylvanians each year through the GHN helpline,” said Megan Gross, First Choice Services Program Director. “Often, the biggest barrier is knowing where to start and how to access services and that is where we come in—offering free support 24 hours a day.”



Individuals can also access GHN through a live chat option or text message at 717-216-0905 if they aren’t comfortable speaking to a helpline operator. In addition, Pennsylvanians can also use DDAP’s free, fully online platform called Treatment Atlas to confidentially find substance use disorder treatment that meets their needs.

Additionally, 988 chat services are also available via 988lifeline.org.

To learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s behavioral health efforts visit pa.gov and search by keywords ‘Get Help Now’ or ‘988’.

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