In recognition of the tremendous human and economic toll of drug and alcohol addiction, Act 50 of 2010 created the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, or DDAP.

In July 2012, DDAP, officially began operating as a cabinet level agency. Acting as the Single State Authority for substance use disorder services since DDAP administers the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant by allocating state and federal funds to 47 administrative units called Single County Authorities (SCAs), which are designed to coordinate access to treatment, case management, and recovery support services across the local system of care. SCAs are commonly known as county drug and alcohol offices.

The Department is also responsible for the licensing of drug and alcohol treatment facilities as well as recovery houses in Pennsylvania.