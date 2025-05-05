Overview
In recognition of the tremendous human and economic toll of drug and alcohol addiction, Act 50 of 2010 created the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, or DDAP.
In July 2012, DDAP, officially began operating as a cabinet level agency. Acting as the Single State Authority for substance use disorder services since DDAP administers the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant by allocating state and federal funds to 47 administrative units called Single County Authorities (SCAs), which are designed to coordinate access to treatment, case management, and recovery support services across the local system of care. SCAs are commonly known as county drug and alcohol offices.
The Department is also responsible for the licensing of drug and alcohol treatment facilities as well as recovery houses in Pennsylvania.
Mission
The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs’ mission is to lead the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s coordinated response to prevent and reduce substance use and problem gambling disorders by ensuring access to high-quality, equitable, and evidence-based prevention, treatment, and recovery services.
Vision
Pennsylvanians are living free from, or in recovery from, substance use and problem gambling disorders and leading safer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives.
Core Principles
- We value decision-making that is outcome-focused and quality-informed.
- We value and respect the expertise and experience of stakeholders, and we reach out to develop effective partnerships with individuals and agencies across the Commonwealth.
- We know that change and recovery is attainable, yielding life-changing benefits for individuals, family members, and communities.
- We do the right thing for the right reasons.
- We value diversity in the workforce – including diversity in gender, age, race, religion, sexual orientation, recovery, and other related experiences.
Careers
For information on careers with DDAP, visit employment.pa.gov.