Overview
The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) works with hospitals, county drug and alcohol offices, and community partners to ensure a "warm handoff," or seamless transition, from hospital care to substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and recovery supports.
Warm handoff services help connect individuals who experience an overdose or who are identified as needing SUD treatment services while in a hospital setting with appropriate treatment, recovery support, case management, or medication for substance use disorder.
How a Warm Handoff Works
When an individual experiences an overdose or is identified as needing substance use disorder treatment services in a hospital setting:
- Designated warm handoff staff discuss treatment and recovery options with the individual.
- If the individual chooses to move forward, a substance use disorder assessment is completed in person or virtually.
- Based on the assessment, treatment and recovery options are reviewed.
- If the individual accepts a referral, staff coordinate a direct connection to one or more appropriate services, including: substance use disorder treatment, recovery support services, case management, medication for substance use disorder.
The goal of the Warm Handoff Program is to reduce barriers to care by providing timely, compassionate, and seamless connections to treatment and recovery services.
Background
Since 2016, DDAP has partnered with Pennsylvania's county drug and alcohol offices—also known as Single County Authorities (SCAs)— hospitals, and community providers to establish Warm Handoff Programs across the Commonwealth.
Today, all 47 county drug and alcohol offices partner with hospitals and community providers to implement DDAP-approved Warm Handoff Programs, helping connect individuals to timely substance use disorder treatment and recovery supports following an overdose or substance use crisis.
Resources for Partners
DDAP provides guidance and resources to support hospitals, county drug and alcohol offices, and community partners in implementing and maintaining Warm Handoff Programs.
In collaboration with the Department of Health and the Pennsylvania College of Emergency Physicians, DDAP developed statewide guidelines and protocols to support consistent implementation of Warm Handoff Programs.
Impact & Reach
Program data (January 2023–September 2026)
Find Local Support
To learn more about Warm Handoff services available in your area or to connect with local treatment and recovery resources, contact your county drug and alcohol office or call, text, or chat the PA Get Help Now line.