The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) works with hospitals, county drug and alcohol offices, and community partners to ensure a "warm handoff," or seamless transition, from hospital care to substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and recovery supports.

Warm handoff services help connect individuals who experience an overdose or who are identified as needing SUD treatment services while in a hospital setting with appropriate treatment, recovery support, case management, or medication for substance use disorder.