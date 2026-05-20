Shamokin, PA – Pennsylvania’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones announced today that the Shapiro Administration’s investment of $710,000 is helping hundreds of Northumberland County residents get access to substance use disorder (SUD) treatment, recovery supports, and other SUD-related services through the OASIS Community Recovery Club, which serves as one of Pennsylvania’s SUD drop-in centers.

Drop-in centers are non-clinical facilities that are safe, judgment-free places for people to receive daily essentials, harm reduction services, engage with staff to learn about the possibility of treatment and recovery options, and, when ready, get connected to those services. Specifically, OASIS is using the funding to offer more recovery support meetings, hire their first full-time certified recovery specialist, purchase a van to help transport clients to and from the center – breaking down one of the largest barriers in accessing services in rural areas – and assist with overall day-to-day operations.

“This investment reflects the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to expanding the community-based infrastructure for SUD services and supports, ensuring individuals have access to them before, during, and after treatment,” said Secretary Davis-Jones. “As a drop-in center, the OASIS Community Recovery Club is serving as a critical access point for those looking for SUD-related services and supports across the board by making connections to treatment, offering long-term recovery supports, reducing barriers to care, and providing consistent opportunities to connect with peers in the recovery space.”

The OASIS Community Recovery Club was awarded $710,000 in grant funds to serve as a drop-in center in Northumberland County through DDAP’s portion of opioid settlement dollars that were a result of a multistate investigation of opioid manufacturers and distributors spearheaded by Governor Josh Shapiro when he was Pennsylvania’s Attorney General.

“Recovery happens when people feel seen, supported, and connected to a community that believes in them,” said OASIS Community Recovery Club President Danielle Houtz. “This funding allows us to meet people where they are by expanding peer support services, increasing transportation access, and creating a safe, welcoming place where individuals and families can find resources, guidance, and most importantly, hope forward.”

Since 2025, OASIS Community Recovery Club has:

Hosted nearly 700 recovery support meetings;

meetings; Distributed 152 harm reduction kits;

kits; Served 135 holiday meals to clients;

to clients; Connected 115 individuals to SUD treatment;

to SUD treatment; Supplied 33 families with winter coats, hats, and boots; and,

with winter coats, hats, and boots; and, Held monthly Narcan distribution events.

“OASIS provided a safe place to connect with like-minded people and also provided meetings to express my thoughts and individuals to help me process those broken thought patterns and ways to rebuild healthy ones,” said Nathan Forker, an individual in recovery and drop-in center service recipient.”



“Northumberland County Drug and Alcohol Program is committed to a recovery-oriented system of care that improves access to treatment, recovery supports, and long-term stability for individuals and families affected by substance use disorders,” said Northumberland County Behavioral Health/Intellectual & Developmental Services Drug and Alcohol Director Joe Labosky. “We will continue to work locally with our providers and community-based organizations and appreciate the continued partnership with the Commonwealth in strengthening these efforts.”

DDAP has invested $15 million in drop-in centers through grants serving 14 counties since the start of the Shapiro Administration. In addition to the OASIS Community Recovery Center, DDAP awarded 10 grants to the following organizations serving the various counties:

City of Pittsburgh: Allegheny County

Allegheny County Lost Dreams Awaken Center: Allegheny and Westmoreland counties

Allegheny and Westmoreland counties FAVOR Laurel Highlands: Cambria County

Cambria County Willow Foundation: Carbon, Luzerne, and Schuylkill counties

Carbon, Luzerne, and Schuylkill counties Booker T. Washington Center: Erie County

Erie County Club Serenity, Inc.: Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties

Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties Blueprints for Addiction Recovery: Lancaster County

Lancaster County NorthEast Treatment Centers, Inc.: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Savage Sisters Recovery, Inc.: Philadelphia

Philadelphia Unity Recovery: Philadelphia

Commitment to Strengthening Public Health Starting With “Somewhere to Go”

This investment underscores another one of the Shapiro Administration’s commitments to strengthening access to SUD-related care by having an open door to walk into to receive services and supports on the spot.



For example, the 2026-27 proposed state budget includes $5 million to sustain behavioral health walk-in crisis stabilization centers through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, prioritizing regions with limited access to immediate, in-person care and strengthening collaborations among hospitals, community providers, and local responders. The goal of the funding is to have around-the-clock crisis care in every corner of the Commonwealth through a three-pronged approach: someone to call, someone to respond, and somewhere to go.

Since the start of the Shapiro Administration, DDAP has invested $8.6 million in SUD crisis stabilization efforts through grants to four county drug and alcohol offices, also known as Single County Authorities, in Blair, Bucks, Dauphin, and Delaware counties to serve Pennsylvanians looking for help during substance use and mental health crises.

To learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s overdose prevention and SUD efforts visit pa.gov.

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