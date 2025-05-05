Drug-Free Workplace Program
Each year loss of production and health care expenses due to substance misuse costs employers and the United States economy billions of dollars. Drug-free workplace programs can help employers create safe, cost-effective, and healthy workplaces. Most successful drug-free workplace programs include these five key components: written policy, employee education, supervisor training, an employee assistance program, and drug testing.
The Drug-Free Workplace Toolkit from SAMSHA provides step-by-step guidance to develop and sustain successful drug-free workplace programs.
Drug-Free Workplace Program
Did you know the majority of adults with a substance use disorder are employed? This can affect any employee regardless of their industry or profession. Workplace prevention policies for substance use disorders lead to safer work environments, better motivated teams of workers, and a more productive workforce. Employers can play a key role in identifying and preventing opioid and other substance misuse in the workplace by being educated and building a strategy that fits their workforce.
Learn about the strategies and explore ideas in this interactive guide Opioid Prevention at Work.
Employee Assistance Programs (EAP)
Employers are responsible for protecting the safety of their employees. This responsibility includes the development and enforcement of a Drug-Free Workplace Program. Employee Assistance Programs can play a critical role in sustaining a healthy workplace through the following:
- promoting awareness of substance misuse
- providing educational and counseling services
- supporting an employee’s recovery and return to the workplace
- advising employers in the modification of workplace practices and policies
Learn more about the role of EAPs in supporting a drug-free environment.
Workplace Supported Recovery (WSR)
Recovery is not simply abstinence from substance use. It is a voluntary, long-term process in which a person attempts to build or rebuild a healthy, productive, and meaningful life. Multiple cycles of treatment, remission, and recurrence may be necessary for a person to attain stable recovery.
A recovery-supportive workplace aims to prevent exposure to factors in the workplace that could cause or perpetuate substance use disorders and lowers barriers to seeking care, receiving care, and maintaining recovery. Management and staff are educated on issues related to substance use disorders in order to raise awareness, build support and reduce stigma. Learn more about recovery and the elements of a Workplace Supported Recovery Program.