Each year loss of production and health care expenses due to substance misuse costs employers and the United States economy billions of dollars. Drug-free workplace programs can help employers create safe, cost-effective, and healthy workplaces. Most successful drug-free workplace programs include these five key components: written policy, employee education, supervisor training, an employee assistance program, and drug testing.

The Drug-Free Workplace Toolkit from SAMSHA provides step-by-step guidance to develop and sustain successful drug-free workplace programs.