Harrisburg, PA – The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) is awarding more than $100,000 to community-based organizations serving 10 counties to assist with their efforts in reducing the stigma associated with substance use disorder (SUD), an invisible barrier that often impacts someone’s willingness and decision to ask for help.

“Stigma remains one of the most significant barriers to treatment and recovery, often preventing individuals from seeking the help they need,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “Our statewide anti-stigma campaign, Life Unites Us, is addressing this issue head-on by investing in those who are doing the work at the local level. By prioritizing compassionate, judgment-free care, we will make significant strides in helping more Pennsylvanians access life-saving resources and achieve recovery.”

Life Unites Us (LUU) is a people-forward, research-driven campaign that utilizes social media to spread stories of individuals in recovery, their family members, and allies who support those with SUD. In addition to offering stigma reduction grants, LUU gives local organizations an opportunity to learn through webinars, fosters community partnerships to promote recovery-focused support at the local level, and maintains an interactive data dashboard detailing the campaign’s progress.

The following community-based organizations will receive up to $29,000 each to help fund stigma reduction:

Hope Works : Fayette County

: Fayette County Drop-In Center Recovery Collective | Oasis Community Recovery Club , Walking Free Clubhouse , and New Possibilities Recovery Drop-In Center : Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Montour, and Columbia counties

: Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Montour, and Columbia counties This Is My Quest : Tioga, Potter, and Bradford counties

: Tioga, Potter, and Bradford counties Ark of Safety: Philadelphia

“In our community, stigma keeps people trapped long before the disease of addiction ever does,” said Curtis Jarett, Hope Works Certified Recovery Specialist. “The Life Unites Us grant will give Hope Works the ability to educate, bring honest conversations into the open, and create pathways to help without fear or shame. This funding is not just about awareness—it’s about hope, healing, and saving lives.”

The stigma reduction funds will be used to:

Increase favorable attitudes toward treating SUD with medication;

Reach youth, parents, veterans, and educators in places they are familiar with to expand their knowledge and comfort levels with evidence-based treatment and overdose response; and

Provide more recovery resources and supports to LGBTQ populations.



The funding is awarded and administered through DDAP’s LUU partners Penn State Harrisburg’s Douglas W. Pollock Center for Addiction Outreach and Research and Shatterproof.

“Life Unites Us continues to demonstrate the power of evidence-based research, data-informed communication strategies, and collaborative community partnerships in reducing the stigma surrounding SUD across Pennsylvania,” said Director of Penn State's Douglas W. Pollock Center for Addiction Outreach and Research Dr. Weston Kensinger. “This investment underscores the Shapiro Administration’s leadership and unwavering commitment to supporting effective community driven solutions that meet people where they are. By empowering local organizations that have deep trust and understanding within their communities, we are establishing the infrastructure for meaningful, systemic progress in how SUD is understood, discussed, and treated across the state.”

“Low barrier grant funds have the ability to make a huge impact for grassroot organizations,” said Shatterproof Senior Program Manager Ashley Narvaez. “By investing in this work, Life Unites Us emphasizes the power of local expertise to advance the unique needs of individual communities, allowing for the building of social capital and targeted impact.”

The initiative is a key component of DDAP’s state plan, which includes several stigma reduction goals. The goals are expanding DDAP’s SUD education campaigns regarding overdose prevention, stigma, and treatment access; highlighting the importance of treating SUD as a medical condition; and continuing to promote personal stories of those in recovery.

Making an Impact

To date, LUU has supported 19 organizations’ stigma reduction efforts across Pennsylvania through community-based grants. Nearly $380,000 has been awarded in total grant funding.

Past recipients’ accomplishments include enhancing social workers’ awareness of SUD and use of naloxone to prevent overdoses; creating online content specific to SUD for underserved and underrepresented populations; and hosting SUD-related conferences, workshops, and panel events.

During the fourth year of the Administration’s LUU campaign, Pennsylvanians saw these stigma-related messages through social media more than nine million times, reaching nearly two million individuals statewide. Additional statistics include:

More than 360 individuals in recovery, family members, and allies recorded or submitted testimonials that were shared on the campaign’s website and social media channels.

in recovery, family members, and allies recorded or submitted testimonials that were shared on the campaign’s website and social media channels. Partnering with over 200 community-based organizations with stigma-reduction resources and messaging.

For more information about Life Unites Us and how to get involved or share your own recovery story, visit LifeUnitesUs.com, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and X.

Investing in Overdose Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery

The Shapiro Administration has worked since day one to implement successful initiatives that increase and expand access to overdose prevention tools and low-barrier access to SUD treatment.

DDAP’s initiatives include:

Individuals can learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s SUD initiatives and resources on DDAP’s website.

###