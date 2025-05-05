ASAM Resources

All licensed drug and alcohol treatment facilities in Pennsylvania are required to align with the ASAM Criteria.

DDAP conducts an initial infrastructure review for providers offering Level 2.5 (Partial Hospitalization) and Level 3.7 (Medically Monitored Intensive Inpatient) services.

This review is a preliminary assessment of policies, procedures, and service delivery plans. Below are the lists of providers that have completed an initial review for these levels of care.