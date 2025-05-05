Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
McFeaters Cove - Cottage 1
Cottage 1 can accommodate up to 5 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Cottage 1
McFeaters Cove - Cottage 2
Cottage 2 can accommodate up to 5 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Cottage 2
McFeaters Cove - Cottage 3
Cottage 3 can accommodate up to 5 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Cottage 3
McFeaters Cove - Cottage 4
Cottage 4 can accommodate up to 5 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Cottage 4
McFeaters Cove - Cottage 5
Cottage 5 can accommodate up to 5 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Cottage 5
McFeaters Cove - Cottage 6
Cottage 6 can accommodate up to 5 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Cottage 6
McFeaters Cove - Yurt A
Yurt A can accommodate up to 5 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Yurt A
McFeaters Cove - Yurt B
Yurt B can accommodate up to 5 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Yurt B
McFeaters Cove - Yurt C
Yurt C can accommodate up to 5 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Yurt C
McFeaters Cove - Yurt D
Yurt D can accommodate up to 5 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Yurt D
Accessible Picnic Tables
Accessible picnic tables are located at the beach. Access via the South East Beach Access Road.Learn More
Beachfront Pavilion
The Beachfront pavilion can accommodate up to 60 people with 14 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve the Beachfront Pavilion
Lakeview Pavilion
The Lakeview pavilion can accommodate up to 75 people with 12 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve the Lakeview Pavilion
North Shore Pavilion
The North Shore pavilion can accommodate up to 75 people at 12 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve the North Shore Pavilion
Woodland Pavilion
The Woodland pavilion can accommodate up to 75 people at 12 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve the Woodland Pavilion
The launch at the beach day use area is ADA accessible.
An accessible fishing pier is located on the north shore.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
Enjoy wildlife watching from the ADA accessible fishing pier on the north shore.