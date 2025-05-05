Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Yellow Creek State Park

    Accessibility

    Yellow Creek State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Lodging

    McFeaters Cove - Cottage 1

    Cottage 1 can accommodate up to 5 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Cottage 1

    McFeaters Cove - Cottage 2

    Cottage 2 can accommodate up to 5 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Cottage 2

    McFeaters Cove - Cottage 3

    Cottage 3 can accommodate up to 5 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Cottage 3

    McFeaters Cove - Cottage 4

    Cottage 4 can accommodate up to 5 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Cottage 4

    McFeaters Cove - Cottage 5

    Cottage 5 can accommodate up to 5 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Cottage 5

    McFeaters Cove - Cottage 6

    Cottage 6 can accommodate up to 5 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Cottage 6
    A white walled room is visible with wooden decorations and two bunk beds.

    McFeaters Cove - Yurt A

    Yurt A can accommodate up to 5 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Yurt A
    A green walled, rounded structure is visible at the end of a wooden ramp.

    McFeaters Cove - Yurt B

    Yurt B can accommodate up to 5 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Yurt B
    A green walled, rounded structure is visible at the end of a wooden ramp.

    McFeaters Cove - Yurt C

    Yurt C can accommodate up to 5 people. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Yurt C
    A white walled room is visible with wooden decorations and a couch.

    McFeaters Cove - Yurt D

    Yurt D can accommodate up to 5 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Visitors are reminded to bring their own linens, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Yurt D

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    Accessible picnic tables are located at the beach. Access via the South East Beach Access Road.

    Learn More

    Beachfront Pavilion

    The Beachfront pavilion can accommodate up to 60 people with 14 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve the Beachfront Pavilion

    Lakeview Pavilion

    The Lakeview pavilion can accommodate up to 75 people with 12 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve the Lakeview Pavilion
    A wooden pavilion covering several picnic tables surrounded by the woods with parking close by

    North Shore Pavilion

    The North Shore pavilion can accommodate up to 75 people at 12 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve the North Shore Pavilion
    A wooden pavilion covering picnic tables in a grassy field surrounded by trees with a lake in the background.

    Woodland Pavilion

    The Woodland pavilion can accommodate up to 75 people at 12 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve the Woodland Pavilion

    The launch at the beach day use area is ADA accessible. 

    An accessible fishing pier is located on the north shore. 

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.

    Enjoy wildlife watching from the ADA accessible fishing pier on the north shore.