Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Accessible Picnic Tables
ADA accessible picnic tables are located in the main picnic area near the beach.
Pavilion 1 (Lakeside)
Pavilion 1, Lakeside can accommodate up to 75 people. Domestic pets are allowed.
An accessible fishing pier is located near pavilion 2 on the northwest shore of the lake.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
An ADA accessible 300-foot sand beach is open from late-May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. until sunset.
There is a ramp leading into the water.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
There is an ADA accessible observation deck between the beach and the boat rental with an ADA path leading to it on both sides.