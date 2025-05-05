Skip to agency navigation
    Whipple Dam State Park

    Accessibility

    Whipple Dam State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    ADA accessible picnic tables are located in the main picnic area near the beach.

    Learn More

    Pavilion 1 (Lakeside)

    Pavilion 1, Lakeside can accommodate up to 75 people. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Pavilion 1

    An accessible fishing pier is located near pavilion 2 on the northwest shore of the lake. 

    Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.

    An ADA accessible 300-foot sand beach is open from late-May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. until sunset.

    There is a ramp leading into the water.

    Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.

    There is an ADA accessible observation deck between the beach and the boat rental with an  ADA path leading to it on both sides.