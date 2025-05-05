Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Accessible Picnic Tables
ADA picnic tables are located in the Boat House picnic area and the Maze picnic area.Learn More
Hickory Nut Picnic Grove
The Hickory Nut Picnic Grove can accommodate up to 100 people with 20 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve the Hickory Nut Picnic Grove
Upper Plantation Pavilion
The Upper Plantation Pavilion can accommodate up to 60 people with 11 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve the Upper Plantation Pavilion
Buckman Trail
0.7 mile | Easiest hiking | Out-and-back trail | No blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, biking
Trailhead amenities: none
This ADA accessible, paved trail begins at Fisherman's lot and ends at the boarder of Tyler State Park and the Newtown Middle School. The path is mostly flat and open, offering views of warm season grasses and agricultural fields. This trail connects to the southern end of Tyler Drive Trail, near the Mill Dam Parking Lot.
There are several historic places with ADA access at Tyler State Park.
The Spring Garden Mill:
Home to the Langhorne Players, Inc., the Spring Garden Mill was once a grain and feed mill. The Langhorne Players are a volunteer community theater company that has converted the mill into a small theater for the production of unusual, thought-provoking plays and cultural events.
Tyler Park Center for the Arts:
The Tyler Park Center for the Arts occupies a building that was once an equestrian and hay barn. The arts center converted the barn and surrounding buildings into artist dwellings, workshops, and studios. They offer classes and workshops. The annual Crafts in the Meadow Fall Invitational Craft Show helps support the arts center.