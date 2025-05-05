Skip to agency navigation
    Tyler State Park

    Accessibility

    Tyler State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    ADA picnic tables are located in the Boat House picnic area and the Maze picnic area.

    Learn More

    Hickory Nut Picnic Grove

    The Hickory Nut Picnic Grove can accommodate up to 100 people with 20 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve the Hickory Nut Picnic Grove

    Upper Plantation Pavilion

    The Upper Plantation Pavilion can accommodate up to 60 people with 11 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve the Upper Plantation Pavilion

    Buckman Trail

    0.7 mile  |  Easiest hiking  |  Out-and-back trail  |  No blazes
    Recreations permitted: hiking, biking
    Trailhead amenities: none

    This ADA accessible, paved trail begins at Fisherman's lot and ends at the boarder of Tyler State Park and the Newtown Middle School. The path is mostly flat and open, offering views of warm season grasses and agricultural fields. This trail connects to the southern end of Tyler Drive Trail, near the Mill Dam Parking Lot.

    There are several historic places with ADA access at Tyler State Park.

     

    The Spring Garden Mill:

    Home to the Langhorne Players, Inc., the Spring Garden Mill was once a grain and feed mill. The Langhorne Players are a volunteer community theater company that has converted the mill into a small theater for the production of unusual, thought-provoking plays and cultural events.

    Tyler Park Center for the Arts:

    The Tyler Park Center for the Arts occupies a building that was once an equestrian and hay barn. The arts center converted the barn and surrounding buildings into artist dwellings, workshops, and studios. They offer classes and workshops. The annual Crafts in the Meadow Fall Invitational Craft Show helps support the arts center.