    Susquehannock State Park

    Accessibility

    Susquehannock State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Ballfield Pavilion

    The Ballfield Pavilion can accommodate up to 72 people with 8 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Hawk Point Pavilion

    The Hawk Point Pavilion can accommodate up to 72 people with 8 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.

    There are several ADA accessible scenic views in Susquehannock.

     

    Hawk Point Overlook - Western side of the park. Has it’s own separate ADA parking lot available nearby.

    Pinnacle Overlook - Overlook that is located at the Pinnacle Overlook Day Use Area. That Day use area is not located within Susquehannock State Park directly but is part of the park complex.