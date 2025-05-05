Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Ballfield Pavilion
The Ballfield Pavilion can accommodate up to 72 people with 8 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.
Hawk Point Pavilion
The Hawk Point Pavilion can accommodate up to 72 people with 8 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.
There are several ADA accessible scenic views in Susquehannock.
Hawk Point Overlook - Western side of the park. Has it’s own separate ADA parking lot available nearby.
Pinnacle Overlook - Overlook that is located at the Pinnacle Overlook Day Use Area. That Day use area is not located within Susquehannock State Park directly but is part of the park complex.