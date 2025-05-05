Skip to agency navigation
    Sinnemahoning State Park

    Accessibility

    Sinnemahoning State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Main Loop - Site 8

    Site 8 in the Main Loop features modern electric service with 30 amps and a paved back-in driveway. The driveway is 32 feet long, accommodating vehicles up to 20 feet in length.

    Accessible Lodging

    Brooks Run Cabin

    Brooks Run Cabin is a unique house that can accommodate up to 12 people. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    40 Maples - Pavilion 1

    Pavilion 1 in the 40 Maples Day Use Area can accommodate 50 people with 4 picnic tables.

    40 Maples - Pavilion 2

    Pavilion 2 in the 40 Maples Day Use Area can accommodate up to 50 people with 4 picnic tables.

    An accessible fishing pier is located near the boat launch. 

    Lowlands Trail

    5.0 miles   |   Easiest hiking   |   Out-and-back trail   |   No blazes
    Recreations permitted: hiking, biking, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing recommended, snowshoeing recommended
    Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms, picnic tables, benches

    From the northern trailhead, two miles of the trail are ADA accessible, including a wildlife viewing platform. This area is ideal habitat for nesting bald eagles, elk, and white-tailed deer, among many other species.

    A viewfinders fit with an EnChroma color blind lens is located halfway across the dam, overlooking the lake at Sinnemahoning State Park.

    The lenses are designed to enhance the color vision of those with a red-green color vision deficiency. Any park visitor can use the viewfinder to experience the colorful beauty of nature and to view foliage more vividly.

    There is an ADA accessible wildlife viewing area off the northern branch of the Lowlands Trail. 