Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Accessible Picnic Tables
ADA accessible picnic tables are located near the ADA fishing pier. Access these via Barren Road gate entrance and park at the ADA fishing pier.Learn More
Pavilion 11A
Pavilion 11A can accommodate up to 80 people with 10 picnic tables. Domestic pets are available.Reserve Pavilion 11A
Pavilion 11B
Pavilion 11B can accommodate up to 80 people with 10 picnic tables. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Pavilion 11B
An accessible fishing platform is located off of Sycamore Mills Road Trail.
Sycamore Mills Road Trail
4.3 miles | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | No blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, biking
Trailhead amenities: modern restroom, picnic tables, benches
This paved, multiuse trail travels through the woods, by the agricultural fields, and next to Ridley Creek. It offers great views, easy exercising, and great fishing opportunities.
The trail can be accessed from any of the following parking areas: mansion, area 11, 12, 14, 15, 17.
Areas of the park provide accessible hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
A sensory playground is located in Area 8. Access from South Sandy Flash Drive, Area 8 is to the left.
Note: this sensory playground is not ADA accessible.
Take the accessible Sycamore Mills Road Trail to access many wildlife viewing opportunities throughout the park.