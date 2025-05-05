Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Long Loop - Site 12
Site 12 in the Long Loop features modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. It accommodates vehicles up to 35 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 12
Long Loop - Site 15
Site 15 in the Long Loop offers modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. It accommodates vehicles up to 45 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 15
Long Loop - Site 16
Site 16 in the Long Loop features modern electric service with 50 amps and a paved back-in driveway. It accommodates vehicles up to 30 feet in length, and domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 16
Camping Cottage A
Camping Cottage A can accommodate up to 5 people. Domestic pets are allowed. Guests are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Camping Cottage A
An ADA accessible swimming beach features 300 feet of white sand and is open from late-May to mid-September, 8:00 A.M. until sunset.
A beach wheelchair is available upon request.
Swim at your own risk. Please read and follow posted rules.
The public can borrow fishing rods, reels, and an equipped tackle box to try fishing. Check in at the park office.
- A valid ID must be provided by at least one adult in the group.
- Equipment is loaned on a first-come, first-served basis and can only be used within the park.
- Park staff may be available to give brief instructions upon request.
- All equipment must be returned at the agreed-upon place and by the agreed-upon time.
- Gear will be supplied, but bring your own bait with you.
- Those 16 years or older need to have a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License.
- Know what you can and can’t keep. All fishing regulations must be followed.