Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Oil Creek State Park

    Accessibility

    Oil Creek State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    Both the Egbert day-use area and the Blood Farm day-use area have one ADA site with grill and picnic tables.

    Learn More

    Egbert Day Use Area Pavilion

    The Egbert Day Use Area pavilion can accommodate up to 120 people at 15 picnic tables.

    Reserve the Egbert Pavilion

    Blood Farm Day Use Area Pavilion

    The Blood Farm Day Use Area Pavilion can accommodate up to 64 people at 10 picnic tables.

    Reserve the Blood Farm Pavilion

     All ADA hunting access requires gate access. Keys need to be signed out at the park office. All ADA hunting access sites are posted with ADA signage. 

    • Burns Lane - Located along Burns Lane
    • Petroleum Center Rd - Located at Petroleum Center Cemetery AND Located across from x-country ski warming hut. 

    An accessible amphitheater is located adjacent to the park office - Accessible from the parking lot directly by the park office.

    The  Blood Farm Day Use Area has  ADA parking and an ADA playground.