Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Accessible Picnic Tables
Both the Egbert day-use area and the Blood Farm day-use area have one ADA site with grill and picnic tables.Learn More
Egbert Day Use Area Pavilion
The Egbert Day Use Area pavilion can accommodate up to 120 people at 15 picnic tables.Reserve the Egbert Pavilion
Blood Farm Day Use Area Pavilion
The Blood Farm Day Use Area Pavilion can accommodate up to 64 people at 10 picnic tables.Reserve the Blood Farm Pavilion
All ADA hunting access requires gate access. Keys need to be signed out at the park office. All ADA hunting access sites are posted with ADA signage.
- Burns Lane - Located along Burns Lane
- Petroleum Center Rd - Located at Petroleum Center Cemetery AND Located across from x-country ski warming hut.
An accessible amphitheater is located adjacent to the park office - Accessible from the parking lot directly by the park office.
The Blood Farm Day Use Area has ADA parking and an ADA playground.