    Ohiopyle State Park

    Accessibility

    Ohiopyle State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Cherry Road - Site 50

    Cherry Road - Site 50 offers a 30-amp electric hookup from Modern Electric and a gravel back-in driveway with a slight grade. The driveway is 28 feet long and accommodates vehicles up to 20 feet in length.

    Gingko Road - Site 138

    Gingko Road - Site 138 features a 50-amp electric hookup from Modern Electric and a gravel back-in driveway with a slight grade. The driveway is 57 feet long and suitable for vehicles up to 35 feet in length.

    Gingko Road - Site 139

    Gingko Road - Site 139 includes a 50-amp electric hookup from Modern Electric and a gravel back-in driveway with a slight grade. The driveway is 48 feet long and accommodates vehicles up to 30 feet in length.

    Gingko Road - Site 140

    Gingko Road - Site 140 offers a 50-amp electric hookup from Modern Electric and a gravel back-in driveway with a slight grade. The driveway is 57 feet long and accommodates vehicles up to 35 feet in length.

    Locust Road - Site 248

    Locust Road - Site 148 features a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a gravel pull-through driveway. The driveway is 125 feet long and accommodates vehicles up to 50 feet in length. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Locust Road - Site 253

    Locust Road - Site 253 offers a full hook-up with 50-amp service and a gravel back-in driveway. The driveway is 68 feet long and accommodates vehicles up to 50 feet in length. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Accessible Lodging

    Cherry Road - Yurt 31

    Yurt 31, located in Kentuck Campground on Cherry Road can accommodate up to 5 guests. Visitors must bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Ivy Road - Camping Cottage 196

    Camping Cottage 196, located in the Kentuck Campground on Ivy Road, can accommodate up to 5 people. Visitors must bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Ivy Road - Camping Cottage 197

    Camping Cottage 197, located in the Kentuck Campground on Ivy Road, can accommodate up to 5 people. Visitors must bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Ivy Road - Camping Cottage 198

    Camping Cottage 198, located in the Kentuck Campground on Ivy Road, can accommodate up to 5 people. Visitors must bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    ADA accessible picnic tables are located in the Cucumber Run Picnic Area and the Tharp Knob Picnic Area.

    Great Allegheny Passage (GAP)

    27 miles in the park, 150 miles total  |  Easiest hiking  |  Point-to-point trail  |  Mile markers

    Recreations permitted: hiking, biking, cross-country skiing recommended, snowshoeing recommended
    Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water, benches

    27 miles of the 150-mile Great Allegheny Passage are within Ohiopyle State Park. The flat, crushed limestone trail was once the railbed for the Western Maryland Railroad. This trail is suitable for all ages and is ADA accessible. The trail is excellent for hiking, jogging, biking, cross country skiing, snow shoeing, and strollers. There are a few bike repair stations along the trail. Modern restrooms, water access, and benches are located at the old Train Station near a parking area. There are also non-flushable restrooms (but no water access) located by the Ramcat Boater Launch Area. Memorial Benches are spread along several sections of the bike trail.

    The Cucumber Run Picnic Area closes during hunting season and becomes an  ADA hunting area. Contact the park office for more information.

    The Tharp, Sugarloaf and Old Mitchell parking areas have viewable meadows from the parking lots. 

    Tharp Parking Lot

    Sugarloaf Parking Lot

    Old Mitchell Parking Area

    The Kentuck Campground at Cherry Road has an ADA swing set.