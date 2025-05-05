Accessibility

Great Allegheny Passage (GAP)

27 miles in the park, 150 miles total | Easiest hiking | Point-to-point trail | Mile markers

Recreations permitted: hiking, biking, cross-country skiing recommended, snowshoeing recommended

Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water, benches



27 miles of the 150-mile Great Allegheny Passage are within Ohiopyle State Park. The flat, crushed limestone trail was once the railbed for the Western Maryland Railroad. This trail is suitable for all ages and is ADA accessible. The trail is excellent for hiking, jogging, biking, cross country skiing, snow shoeing, and strollers. There are a few bike repair stations along the trail. Modern restrooms, water access, and benches are located at the old Train Station near a parking area. There are also non-flushable restrooms (but no water access) located by the Ramcat Boater Launch Area. Memorial Benches are spread along several sections of the bike trail.