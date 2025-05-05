Trail Definitions
Difficulty Ratings
Easiest -- For beginner trail users. Grade is gentle with few obstacles.
More Difficult -- For the majority of trail users. Grade is steeper and trails narrower with embedded rocks or roots on the trail surface.
Most Difficult -- For trail users with advanced skills. Grade is steep and provides a definite physical challenge. Routes may not be well marked. Elevation gain or loss is severe.
Trail Route Type
Loop -- Start and end at the same location and follow a single trail to form a loop.
Out-and-back -- Start and end at a trailhead and follow a single trail to an endpoint or specific point of interest, then return along the same route.
Point-to-point -- Trails are generally longer in distance and parks may often contain only a portion of the trail within their boundary. Hiker starts and ends in different locations, often requiring a shuttle.
Connector -- Begin and end in connection with another trail or trails but do not terminate at a trailhead.
Connector Trail 2
0.1 mile | Easiest hiking | Connector trail | No blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, snowshoeing recommended
Trailhead amenities: none
This short trail connects the northern Mid Trail loop to the northeastern Shoreline loop trail.
♿ Mid Trail
0.62 miles | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | No blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, snowshoeing recommended
Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms, potable water, picnic tables, benches
This ADA accessible loop trail circles the park's day use area and surrounds the soccer fields and park facilities. The graded-level crushed stone path allows excellent access for everyone in the family.
North Connector Trail 1
0.1 mile | Easiest hiking | Connector trail | No blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, snowshoeing recommended
Trailhead amenities: none
This short trail connects the northern Mid Trail to the northeastern Shoreline Trail.
Shoreline Trail
1.9 miles | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | No blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, snowshoeing recommended
Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms, picnic tables, benches
This trail takes users along most of the island's shoreline. The grade is extremely level and provides excellent access to shoreline fishing and a historic railroad bridge located on the southern tip of the island.
South Trail
0.4 miles | Easiest hiking | Connector trail | No blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, snowshoeing recommended
Trailhead amenities: none
This short connector trail takes users from the park day use area to the southern tip of the island.