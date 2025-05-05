Trail Definitions



Difficulty Ratings

Easiest -- For beginner trail users. Grade is gentle with few obstacles.

More Difficult -- For the majority of trail users. Grade is steeper and trails narrower with embedded rocks or roots on the trail surface.

Most Difficult -- For trail users with advanced skills. Grade is steep and provides a definite physical challenge. Routes may not be well marked. Elevation gain or loss is severe.

Trail Route Type

Loop -- Start and end at the same location and follow a single trail to form a loop.

Out-and-back -- Start and end at a trailhead and follow a single trail to an endpoint or specific point of interest, then return along the same route.

Point-to-point -- Trails are generally longer in distance and parks may often contain only a portion of the trail within their boundary. Hiker starts and ends in different locations, often requiring a shuttle.

Connector -- Begin and end in connection with another trail or trails but do not terminate at a trailhead.

Connector Trail 2



0.1 mile | Easiest hiking | Connector trail | No blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, snowshoeing recommended

Trailhead amenities: none

This short trail connects the northern Mid Trail loop to the northeastern Shoreline loop trail.



♿ Mid Trail



0.62 miles | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | No blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, snowshoeing recommended

Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms, potable water, picnic tables, benches

This ADA accessible loop trail circles the park's day use area and surrounds the soccer fields and park facilities. The graded-level crushed stone path allows excellent access for everyone in the family.



North Connector Trail 1



0.1 mile | Easiest hiking | Connector trail | No blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, snowshoeing recommended

Trailhead amenities: none

This short trail connects the northern Mid Trail to the northeastern Shoreline Trail.



Shoreline Trail

1.9 miles | Easiest hiking | Loop trail | No blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, snowshoeing recommended

Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms, picnic tables, benches

This trail takes users along most of the island's shoreline. The grade is extremely level and provides excellent access to shoreline fishing and a historic railroad bridge located on the southern tip of the island.

South Trail



0.4 miles | Easiest hiking | Connector trail | No blazes

Recreations permitted: hiking, snowshoeing recommended

Trailhead amenities: none

This short connector trail takes users from the park day use area to the southern tip of the island.

