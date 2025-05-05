Skip to agency navigation
    Milton State Park

    Hiking

    3.5 miles of trails

     

    There are hiking trails to the north and south of the park which allow exploration of the riverine habitats of the river island.

    Milton State Park Map

    Trail Definitions

    Difficulty Ratings

    Easiest -- For beginner trail users. Grade is gentle with few obstacles.
    More Difficult -- For the majority of trail users. Grade is steeper and trails narrower with embedded rocks or roots on the trail surface.
    Most Difficult -- For trail users with advanced skills. Grade is steep and provides a definite physical challenge. Routes may not be well marked. Elevation gain or loss is severe.

    Trail Route Type

    Loop -- Start and end at the same location and follow a single trail to form a loop.
    Out-and-back -- Start and end at a trailhead and follow a single trail to an endpoint or specific point of interest, then return along the same route.
    Point-to-point -- Trails are generally longer in distance and parks may often contain only a portion of the trail within their boundary. Hiker starts and ends in different locations, often requiring a shuttle.
    Connector -- Begin and end in connection with another trail or trails but do not terminate at a trailhead.

    Connector Trail 2

    0.1 mile  |  Easiest hiking  |  Connector trail  |  No blazes
    Recreations permitted: hiking, snowshoeing recommended
    Trailhead amenities: none

    This short trail connects the northern Mid Trail loop to the northeastern Shoreline loop trail.

    ♿ Mid Trail

    0.62 miles  |  Easiest hiking  |  Loop trail  |  No blazes
    Recreations permitted: hiking, snowshoeing recommended
    Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms, potable water, picnic tables, benches

    This ADA accessible loop trail circles the park's day use area and surrounds the soccer fields and park facilities. The graded-level crushed stone path allows excellent access for everyone in the family.

    North Connector Trail 1

    0.1 mile  |  Easiest hiking  |  Connector trail  |  No blazes
    Recreations permitted: hiking, snowshoeing recommended
    Trailhead amenities: none

    This short trail connects the northern Mid Trail to the northeastern Shoreline Trail.

    Shoreline Trail

    1.9 miles  |  Easiest hiking  |  Loop trail  |  No blazes
    Recreations permitted: hiking, snowshoeing recommended
    Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms, picnic tables, benches

    This trail takes users along most of the island's shoreline. The grade is extremely level and provides excellent access to shoreline fishing and a historic railroad bridge located on the southern tip of the island.

    South Trail

    0.4 miles  |  Easiest hiking  |  Connector trail  |  No blazes
    Recreations permitted: hiking, snowshoeing recommended
    Trailhead amenities: none

    This short connector trail takes users from the park day use area to the southern tip of the island.