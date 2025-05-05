Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Lower Campground - Site 25
Lower Campground Site 25 has a gravel back-in driveway measuring 52 feet, accommodating vehicles up to 52 feet long. It includes modern 50-amp electric service and allows domestic pets.Reserve Camping Site 25
Daggett Loop - Site 007
Daggett Loop Site 007 features a gravel back-in driveway that is 34 feet long, suitable for vehicles up to 34 feet. It offers modern 50-amp electric service.Reserve Camping Site 007
The public can borrow fishing rods, reels, and an equipped tackle box to try fishing. Check in at the park office.
- A valid ID must be provided by at least one adult in the group.
- Equipment is loaned on a first-come, first-served basis and can only be used within the park.
- Park staff may be available to give brief instructions upon request.
- All equipment must be returned at the agreed-upon place and by the agreed-upon time.
- Gear will be supplied, but bring your own bait with you.
- Those 16 years or older need to have a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License.
- Know what you can and can’t keep. All fishing regulations must be followed.