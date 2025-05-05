Skip to agency navigation
    Lyman Run State Park

    Accessibility

    Lyman Run State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Lower Campground - Site 25

    Lower Campground Site 25 has a gravel back-in driveway measuring 52 feet, accommodating vehicles up to 52 feet long. It includes modern 50-amp electric service and allows domestic pets.

    Daggett Loop - Site 007

    Daggett Loop Site 007 features a gravel back-in driveway that is 34 feet long, suitable for vehicles up to 34 feet. It offers modern 50-amp electric service.

    The public can borrow fishing rods, reels, and an equipped tackle box to try fishing. Check in at the park office. 

    • A valid ID must be provided by at least one adult in the group.
    • Equipment is loaned on a first-come, first-served basis and can only be used within the park.
    • Park staff may be available to give brief instructions upon request.
    • All equipment must be returned at the agreed-upon place and by the agreed-upon time.
    • Gear will be supplied, but bring your own bait with you.
    • Those 16 years or older need to have a valid Pennsylvania Fishing License
    • Know what you can and can’t keep. All fishing regulations must be followed.