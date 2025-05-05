Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Little Buffalo State Park

    Accessibility

    Little Buffalo State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Camping Sites

    Main Loop - Site 42

    Main Loop - Site 42 is a modern 50-amp electric hookup site with a paved back-in driveway suitable for vehicles up to 40 feet long. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 42

    Main Loop - Site 43

    Main Loop - Site 43 is a modern 50-amp electric hookup site with a paved back-in driveway suitable for vehicles up to 40 feet long. Domestic pets are allowed.

    Reserve Camping Site 43

    Accessible Lodging

    Unique House - Lodge

    The Lodge at Little Buffalo can accommodate up to 12 people.

    Reserve the Lodge

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    The West Day Use Area, also known as the Swimming Pool Picnic Area, has ADA accessible picnic tables.

    Learn More

    There is an ADA kayak launch located at the Wahneta Launch.

    An accessible fishing pier is located at the eastern boat launch (Shoaffs Mill Area/East Day-Use).

    Blue Ball Trail

    0.25 miles  |  Easiest hiking  |  Out-and-back trail  |  No blazes

    Recreations permitted: hiking
    Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water, benches

    This ADA-accessible, paved path connects the historic Blue Ball Tavern to the Covered Bridge Trail and East Day Use Area. Follow the trail over a bridge, along the stream, and through a patch old ash trees that are beloved by the park’s woodpeckers.

     A large, ADA accessible swimming pool is located in the Swimming Pool Area along Holman Lake.

    The pool has two, zero entry areas and a maximum depth of five feet. It also has a sprayground.

    The daily hours are 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. The pool opens for the Memorial Day weekend, then weekends only until the second weekend in June when it begins seven days-a-week operation until mid-August. It is then open on weekends through Labor Day.

    fee is charged for pool use. Only cash is accepted at the pool. Swimmers arriving after 4:00 P.M. receive a discount. Season passes are available at the park office.

    The pool is very popular and reaches capacity on holidays and many weekends. Mid-week swimming is often less crowded.

    An ADA playground is located near the swimming pool. 