Accessibility

A large, ADA accessible swimming pool is located in the Swimming Pool Area along Holman Lake.

The pool has two, zero entry areas and a maximum depth of five feet. It also has a sprayground.

The daily hours are 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. The pool opens for the Memorial Day weekend, then weekends only until the second weekend in June when it begins seven days-a-week operation until mid-August. It is then open on weekends through Labor Day.

A fee is charged for pool use. Only cash is accepted at the pool. Swimmers arriving after 4:00 P.M. receive a discount. Season passes are available at the park office.

The pool is very popular and reaches capacity on holidays and many weekends. Mid-week swimming is often less crowded.