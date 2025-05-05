Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Main Loop - Site 42
Main Loop - Site 42 is a modern 50-amp electric hookup site with a paved back-in driveway suitable for vehicles up to 40 feet long. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 42
Main Loop - Site 43
Main Loop - Site 43 is a modern 50-amp electric hookup site with a paved back-in driveway suitable for vehicles up to 40 feet long. Domestic pets are allowed.Reserve Camping Site 43
Accessible Picnic Tables
The West Day Use Area, also known as the Swimming Pool Picnic Area, has ADA accessible picnic tables.Learn More
There is an ADA kayak launch located at the Wahneta Launch.
An accessible fishing pier is located at the eastern boat launch (Shoaffs Mill Area/East Day-Use).
Blue Ball Trail
0.25 miles | Easiest hiking | Out-and-back trail | No blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking
Trailhead amenities: modern restrooms, potable water, benches
This ADA-accessible, paved path connects the historic Blue Ball Tavern to the Covered Bridge Trail and East Day Use Area. Follow the trail over a bridge, along the stream, and through a patch old ash trees that are beloved by the park’s woodpeckers.
A large, ADA accessible swimming pool is located in the Swimming Pool Area along Holman Lake.
The pool has two, zero entry areas and a maximum depth of five feet. It also has a sprayground.
The daily hours are 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. The pool opens for the Memorial Day weekend, then weekends only until the second weekend in June when it begins seven days-a-week operation until mid-August. It is then open on weekends through Labor Day.
A fee is charged for pool use. Only cash is accepted at the pool. Swimmers arriving after 4:00 P.M. receive a discount. Season passes are available at the park office.
The pool is very popular and reaches capacity on holidays and many weekends. Mid-week swimming is often less crowded.
An ADA playground is located near the swimming pool.