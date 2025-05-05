Skip to agency navigation
    Linn Run State Park

    Accessibility

    Linn Run State Park offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Accessible Lodging

    Loop B - Modern Cabin 7

    Loop B, Modern Cabin 7 can accommodate up to 6 people in 2 single beds and 2 double beds. Visitors are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.

    Reserve Modern Cabin 7

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Accessible Picnic Tables

    The Adam Falls picnic area and the Grove Run picnic area both have ADA accessible picnic tables.

    Learn More

    Adam Falls Pavilion

    The Adam Falls Pavilion is located in the Adam Falls Day Use Area and can be found across the bridge and on top of the hill on the left.

    Reserve the Adam Falls Pavilion

    The Adam Falls Day Use Area has ADA fishing access.

    Adam Falls, Grove Run and the Park Office all have ADA path access.