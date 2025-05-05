Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Loop B - Modern Cabin 7
Loop B, Modern Cabin 7 can accommodate up to 6 people in 2 single beds and 2 double beds. Visitors are reminded to bring their own bed linens, towels, dishes, pots and pans.Reserve Modern Cabin 7
Accessible Picnic Tables
The Adam Falls picnic area and the Grove Run picnic area both have ADA accessible picnic tables.Learn More
Adam Falls Pavilion
The Adam Falls Pavilion is located in the Adam Falls Day Use Area and can be found across the bridge and on top of the hill on the left.Reserve the Adam Falls Pavilion
The Adam Falls Day Use Area has ADA fishing access.
Adam Falls, Grove Run and the Park Office all have ADA path access.