    Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center

    Accessibility

    Jacobsburg Environmental Education Center offers a range of accessibility accommodations to ensure all visitors can enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. 

    Accessible Facilities and Features

    Picnic Tables and Pavilions

    Henry's Forge Pavilion

    A pavilion in the Henrys Forge area accommodates up to 65 people and is available on a first-come, first-served basis, or can be reserved by contacting the center office.

    Learn More

    Sobers Run Loop Trails

    3.81 miles  |  More difficult hiking  |  Loop trail  |  Green blazes


    Recreations permitted:     hiking, mountain biking, equestrian
    Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms

    This a series of interconnected loop trails which can be accessed from multiple trailheads including the equestrian parking area which hosts a non-flush restroom. A one mile portion of this trail runs along an old rail bed and is flat and easy. 

    The best parking to access the ADA portion of the Sobers Run Trail is on the map.

    The equestrian parking lot, which is accessible by vehicle, is open to hunting.  Contact the park office for more information.

    Bird Feeders and Viewing Area in Visitors Center - upstairs indoors, accessible by elevator. 

    An outdoor, ADA accessible bird blind is located at the first map. 

    GPS DD: 40.785018,-75.292261