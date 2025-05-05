Accessibility

Accessible Facilities and Features
Henry's Forge Pavilion
A pavilion in the Henrys Forge area accommodates up to 65 people and is available on a first-come, first-served basis, or can be reserved by contacting the center office.Learn More
Sobers Run Loop Trails
3.81 miles | More difficult hiking | Loop trail | Green blazes
Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking, equestrian
Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms
This a series of interconnected loop trails which can be accessed from multiple trailheads including the equestrian parking area which hosts a non-flush restroom. A one mile portion of this trail runs along an old rail bed and is flat and easy.
The best parking to access the ADA portion of the Sobers Run Trail is on the map.
The equestrian parking lot, which is accessible by vehicle, is open to hunting. Contact the park office for more information.
Bird Feeders and Viewing Area in Visitors Center - upstairs indoors, accessible by elevator.
An outdoor, ADA accessible bird blind is located at the first map.
GPS DD: 40.785018,-75.292261