Accessibility

Sobers Run Loop Trails

3.81 miles | More difficult hiking | Loop trail | Green blazes



Recreations permitted: hiking, mountain biking, equestrian

Trailhead amenities: non-flush restrooms

This a series of interconnected loop trails which can be accessed from multiple trailheads including the equestrian parking area which hosts a non-flush restroom. A one mile portion of this trail runs along an old rail bed and is flat and easy.

The best parking to access the ADA portion of the Sobers Run Trail is on the map.